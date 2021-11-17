It’s been said before, in this publication, in fact, that supermajorities aren’t always what they’re cracked up to be. Sometimes, massive control by one political party just changes who you’re arguing with.
That was the case when the West Virginia Senate, controlled by a Republican supermajority, barely passed a bill providing exemptions for employer mandates for COVID-19 vaccines during a special session in September.
Dissent in the Republican Party line also is appearing with the formation of the new Labor Caucus, led by Delegate Evan Worrell, R-Cabell, and about 20 other Republican members of the House of Delegates (also controlled by a GOP supermajority) and state Senate.
Worrell’s reason for forming the group is solid. West Virginia will see $6 billion in federal funding from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill proposed by President Joe Biden and passed through Congress with bipartisan support. West Virginia’s infrastructure, from roads to bridges to broadband, is among the worst in the nation. So is the state’s workforce participation rate. The Labor Caucus wants to ensure there are West Virginians trained to do the jobs this influx of federal funds will bring.
One of their priorities, according to Worrell, is to reinstate the prevailing wage — one of the first things Republicans targeted for elimination as an anti-labor move when they took control of the Legislature in 2015. The GOP also was quick to enact a right-to-work law, which allows workers the collective bargaining power of the union without having to pay union dues.
At the time, these measures were sold to voters as ways to make West Virginia more business friendly and attract economic growth. That hasn’t happened, to no one’s surprise who isn’t faking it.
“We need to make sure we’re supporting contractors and our West Virginia workers,” Worrell told Gazette-Mail reporter Lacie Pierson. “We have seen, unfortunately, some legislation passed that hinders worker requirements, so we felt that we needed to come together and create a group that supported West Virginia workers.”
Makes sense.
Yet, state Republican leadership is displeased with Worrell. West Virginia Republican Party Chairman Mark Harris issued a statement this week promising swift retribution against those who would try to undo past damage, because the state GOP doesn’t make mistakes.
“The West Virginia Republican Party will educate our primary voters on the prevailing wage issue,” Harris said. “In addition, we will inform our base voters [Freudian slip, he probably meant “voter base,” but tell them how you really feel, Mark] of those who vote against our conservative principles.”
It’s fairly clear what “conservative principles” are in this context. You might think making sure people are trained and have the opportunity to get a good-paying job to cut down on unemployment, government assistance, etc., would be a conservative principle. But, at least these days, it’s not. Conservative principles in West Virginia now consist of threatening to primary anyone with an idea that might help everyone.
West Virginia conservative principles, as displayed by party leaders, are about tearing things down, not building them up. Don’t try to solve a problem. Point to the problem and assign blame, while hopefully stoking a good deal of anger and fear. You know, all the things that have helped keep West Virginia dead last in any measure of wealth, health or quality of life.
Worrell and his cohorts are on the right path. As many have seen with the bipartisan passage of the infrastructure bill, pointing to something you’ve actually accomplished, and getting ready to implement the benefits at home, are things that can be touted and that last. Rage and anger eventually burn out, in all but the most deranged.
The cracks in this supermajority are forming, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see more coming to the side of reason than screaming from the fringe.