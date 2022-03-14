Going into the the 2022 legislative session, with both the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate controlled by a Republican supermajority, it was assumed there would be no shortage of culture war bills — legislation not aimed at actually improving anything for West Virginians but giving the appearance of some sort of win or accomplishment against the enemy du jour.
The Legislature did not disappoint. However, a lot of those supposed easy victories, meant to look good in an election year, didn’t come to fruition as the legislative session ended at midnight Saturday.
One of the hottest bills out the gate, a ban on abortion after 15 weeks, modeled after a Mississippi law recently argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, seemed like a slam dunk, despite its redundancy, given the host of restrictions the Mountain State already has on abortion. The bill passed the House of Delegates early in the session, but it wasn’t taken up by the Senate until last week, and the upper chamber didn’t bring the bill to the floor for a vote on Saturday.
Another bill that passed the House that would have banned schools from mandating masks for public health protection from COVID-19 passed one committee in the Senate but died in a second committee and was never brought to the floor. It’s hard to say whether members of the Senate Judiciary Committee were exercising common sense, let the bill die because the issue was becoming moot and carrying less political capital, or simply ran out of time.
Two of the most controversial bills of the session, House Bill 4011, dubbed the “Anti-Stereotyping Act,” and Senate Bill 498, the “Anti-Racism Act” bit the dust. Both bills would have pretty much done the opposite of what their titles suggested, putting teachers under tight scrutiny as to how they address topics in American history, like slavery and Jim Crow, or any other historical events that might somehow hurt the feelings of white students because they deal with racial discrimination.
HB 4011 never made it to the House floor for a vote. SB 498 passed the Senate, was amended and passed by the House and sent back to the Senate, and appeared to gain final approval Saturday before it was revealed that the Legislative session had officially ended about four minutes or so prior to the vote.
A bill that would have allowed teachers to carry concealed firearms and another, bizarre, bill that sought to make public school board elections partisan also, thankfully, died. Another bit of pure political hackery, a resolution from the Senate seeking to undo the Legislature’s 1972 approval of the federal Equal Rights Act, which, aside from its stunning backwardness, wouldn’t have carried any actual legal weight, was never taken up by the House.
We’ve noted before that having a supermajority doesn’t necessarily guarantee passage of every wish list or culture war item. Sometimes it just changes who is arguing with whom, or whose approval becomes critical. Fortunately, views among Republican legislators are diverse enough that the worst of the worst bills didn’t get passed. That doesn’t mean they didn’t do any damage, though.
Public hearings and committee debates on a lot of this legislation took away time that could have been better spent hammering out agreements on bills addressing important issues, like foster care reform or a cap on insulin costs for diabetics, just two examples of legislation that could have had a positive effect on the quality of life in West Virginia.
At the outset, the 60 days that make up a legislative session seem like a lot. But there are always things that come down to the wire. Often enough, those last-minute pushes are for political footballs, like SB 498, which shove more relevant legislation out of the picture. And while identity-politics issues are almost certain to come back in one form or another, the bills aimed at sparking tangible change don’t always resurface. The tail has wagged the dog for a long time in the West Virginia Legislature. Hopefully, that will change one day, but it might be a while.