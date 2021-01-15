Numerous large corporations announced that they’ll no longer donate to certain Republican officeholders after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, spurred on by President Donald Trump’s false claims regarding the election.
Corporate backers also are upset with Republicans who voted to object to certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory mere hours after the riots shook the nation.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., who voted against certifying votes, lost some donors, as did West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who joined lawsuits seeking to invalidate votes in other states, fueling the myth that there was some sort of fraud, or Trump was somehow cheated out of victory.
Trump’s legal team and others filed more than 60 lawsuits in opposition to vote counts in swing states, all but one — a challenge regarding vote observers — were tossed as lacking any evidence.
Some corporations have paused all political giving, regardless of party or role in last week’s terrible riot.
It’s encouraging to see disapproval from corporate America for what amounted to an assault on democracy. Businesses and corporate interests are free to speak with their wallets, and withholding funds has proven one of the best ways to get a politician’s attention. But that speaks to the larger problem of money in politics. If politicians are more willing to listen to donors than constituents, the system is out of whack.
Another question is just how much a donor boycott from corporate interests punishes candidates or officeholders. Businesses are limited in what they can give. But giving to dark-money super political activity commissions is anonymous and virtually limitless. A corporation might say it’s staying out of a race, but there’s nothing stopping its executives from giving large amounts to a super PAC.
Aside from the uber wealthy and certain elite politicians themselves, most Americans probably would prefer less money in politics. Getting there isn’t easy, mainly because it requires action from those who benefit the most from the system.
As horrible as last week’s riot was, if it stirred corporations to act, maybe it can spark a broader recalibration on how big money influences governing systems at the federal level and across the country.