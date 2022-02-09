Last year, Gov. Jim Justice’s main goal for the legislative session was to pass a bill repealing West Virginia’s personal income tax. He pursued this legislation with more fervor than anything his administration had proposed before.
As the Republican governor bickered with the GOP supermajority in the House of Delegates and Senate, Justice’s proposal failed. Spectacularly. The House voted it down 100-0, sending the governor a strong message.
Justice said he wouldn’t reintroduce the legislation this year. Similar legislation got introduced anyway, from Delegate Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, and is now making its way through the House. Although this year’s proposal is quite different, it still has the same basic flaws that any plan to reduce or remove any taxes in West Virginia faces: There’s no good way to make up that money in an economically depressed state.
Justice’s plan would have repealed the tax completely over a short span of years. West Virginia’s income tax makes up nearly half of the state’s general revenue fund for operations and programs. To offset such massive losses, Justice proposed a bevy of tax increases in other areas. That was a nonstarter for the Legislature, which is all for cutting taxes, but not so keen on figuring out how to make that money back, especially if it involves other tax increases.
This year’s plan relies on budget surpluses and gradual reductions. The bill would cut the income tax by 10% at the start of next year, then take budget surplus money and apply it to further reducing the tax.
Again, there are a few problems here.
The budget surpluses Justice has been touting are mainly the result of federal money from COVID-19 relief packages passed by Congress. One of the specific stipulations around at least some of that money is that it can’t be used to offset revenue losses from new tax cuts.
Several states, including West Virginia, sued the federal government over this stipulation, as it pertained to the American Rescue Plan, and were granted an injunction by a federal judge in November. That doesn’t cover similar provisions in other federal COVID-19 relief plans, though. Also, the U.S. Treasury Department is trying to get overturned a similar ruling on the rescue plan in a separate federal case. So, using federal surplus money for tax cuts is murky and seems like a pretty big legal roadblock right out of the gate.
There was little to no discussion of the bill in the only committee to which it was referred (fiscal matters are usually taken up by more than one committee, but the GOP has all but dropped that practice since gaining a supermajority) before voting to send it to the full House. That suggests that either this bill hasn’t been thought through or legislators are determined to pass it no matter what objections might be raised. Perhaps, both of those things are true.
Another problem is that the tax on personal income is “progressive,” not in the political sense of the word, but meaning that, because it is based on a percentage of income, the wealthy pay more than the middle class or poor. Cutting the tax disproportionately benefits the wealthy, who will see huge savings, compared to those who make less money, and generally need more of that money just to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table.
West Virginia is one of the poorest states in the country. Giving a tax break to the wealthy while shifting more of a burden onto the working class isn’t fair and won’t help the state grow economically. It’s just another way for the rich to get richer. That should tell West Virginians something about why Justice, the state’s wealthiest man, was so hellbent on getting it passed last year and why it has resurfaced in this session.