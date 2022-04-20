A while back, those on the far right — not the candidates or politicians, but the true kingmakers, those who held the purse strings — developed a strategy on how to further their ideals when they struggled to win presidential elections or keep control of Congress.
It was simple. Go after state legislatures and gubernatorial races. To some degree, it’s worked. West Virginia is a prime example. When Republican leadership took control of the Legislature for the first time in more than 80 years back in 2015, the agenda was primarily to break unions and making sure heavy industry wouldn’t get taken to the cleaners in court every time someone was seriously hurt or died because of company negligence. As time went on, social issues mirroring national politics — restricting access to abortion, squelching LGBTQ rights, etc. — started getting a lot of attention.
Not long ago, the right-wing machine took its strategy and started to look beyond even state government, seeing college campuses as the next battleground for control. Much of the argument centers on repeatedly screeching the false idea that higher education radicalizes America’s youth into neoliberals and is something to be feared. But it goes even further than that.
Turning Point USA, a political action committee led by uber right-winger Charlie Kirk, started putting money into college elections, through a subgroup called the Campus Leadership Project, trying to get kids to commit to bringing far-right ideology to a university’s student government association. This is taking place at colleges across the country.
In fact, it’s happened at West Virginia University. A story last month published in WVU’s student newspaper, The Daily Athenaeum, showed that student government candidates had agreed to reimbursements from the Campus Leadership Project to cover the costs of campaign materials for the 2022 election. Some say they were not made aware of the organization’s intentions and declined the money, once they found out what the Campus Leadership Project was and learned of its ties to Turning Point.
The national group has been trying to influence student government elections since at least 2018. A brochure obtained by The Chronicle For Higher Education showed plans to create a speaking circuit for far-right conservatives at large universities and to defund progressive efforts at those schools. The goal is nothing short of taking control of every student government association at every major public university.
So, who is really doing the supposed brainwashing here?
College campuses should be havens for free thought and free speech, as long as it neither harms anyone nor encroaches on the rights of others. It’s a place where students expand their learning and develop a sense of who they are. Horizons are, in many cases, broadened. While this might surprise Turning Point, not everyone goes through a university education and comes out a liberal. Some find they are conservatives. Many students couldn’t care less about national politics and have little if any interest in the topic once they’ve obtained their degree.
Trying to warp student government associations into fiery pits of identity politics is a despicable strategy. One can only assume the next target will be student councils at high schools.