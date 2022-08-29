Attorney Mark Bankston said in a recent interview that the question he gets the most is, “Does Alex Jones really believe the things he says?” Bankston’s answer is more complex than one might imagine.
Earlier this month, a Texas jury found Jones, a notorious conspiracy theorist and doomsday supplement huckster, liable for $45.2 million in compensatory and punitive damages after he was found guilty of defamation via a default judgment. Jones is headed back to court in Texas in September, and then will stand trial in Connecticut in another civil lawsuit.
The recent judgment and the two other lawsuits are connected to Jones’ ongoing commentary following the 2012 shooting massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, during which 20 children and six adults were killed.
For years on his InfoWars platform, Jones has promulgated monstrous lies about the mass shooting, which he called a “false flag.” Jones also falsely claimed the children and their grieving parents were crisis actors, and he even argued that Sandy Hook Elementary wasn’t a real, functioning school, but a staging area. According to Jones, it was all a government plot to seize Americans’ firearms.
While Jones has raked in millions of dollars peddling such drivel, the very real families of children killed in 2012 have been harassed and threatened at their homes and jobs by InfoWars devotees for a decade, thus the resulting litigation.
Free speech is one thing. Speech that endangers the safety of others or turns their lives into a never-ending cavalcade of anguish is another matter. Jones has admitted under oath that he knows the shooting really happened, which makes his behavior even worse.
The trial earlier this month was perhaps best known for the moment Bankston, representing the mother and father of a Sandy Hook victim, revealed that Jones’ legal team had accidentally forwarded him all of Jones’ texts and emails from the past two years, in which multiple references to Sandy Hook were found. This was after Jones had testified on the stand that no such records existed, possibly perjuring himself.
It was doubly shocking that Jones’ lawyers, whom Bankston alerted to the mistake when it happened, made no effort to mark the information as privileged. Then again, finding a crack legal squad seems to be a common difficulty lately for blowhards who loudly spew falsehoods and turn their followers on innocent people.
In an interview last week with the Law & Crime Network, Bankston said that, “for years,” he has known Jones doesn’t believe a lot of the things he says, and Sandy Hook was no different. However, Bankston said spending 12 hours deposing Jones and going through the recent trial, during which Jones displayed some truly odd behavior, added “another wrinkle.”
“And that is there is no ‘off’ switch for Alex Jones,” Bankston said. “Whether he believes it or not, that’s not the important part. The point is, he has no control over himself.”
That’s a problem in a lot of places, and a courtroom is near the top of the list.
“All the defense needed was for him to come in and act like a normal human being for a couple of days, and he could not do it,” Bankston said. “He’s not on his show, he’s not in control, and in that moment, he’s revealed for every bit of ridiculousness he has.”
It’s encouraging, in a time when so many feel they have the right to determine what is true and what isn’t, despite any relevant facts, that there are places where that will not fly. It’s also eye-opening to see just how small people like Jones really are without their bully pulpit, and it’s reassuring to see that type of person can be held accountable for the misery they’ve recklessly caused.