Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

There’s been a lot of talk from the GOP in Congress about the need to rein in federal spending and curb national debt. House Republicans passed a bill that demands $4.8 trillion in spending cuts in order to raise the federal debt ceiling — a routine process that only gets political when Republicans are in control.

Meanwhile, politicians are trying to reach a deal as the United States approaches a deadline for defaulting on debt payments, which could put the entire global financial system in turmoil while possibly destroying the country’s financial ratings. Failure to raise the debt ceiling also could shut down the federal government, which has had disastrous impacts, especially on those who rely on services like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid when it’s happened in the past.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you