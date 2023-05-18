There’s been a lot of talk from the GOP in Congress about the need to rein in federal spending and curb national debt. House Republicans passed a bill that demands $4.8 trillion in spending cuts in order to raise the federal debt ceiling — a routine process that only gets political when Republicans are in control.
Meanwhile, politicians are trying to reach a deal as the United States approaches a deadline for defaulting on debt payments, which could put the entire global financial system in turmoil while possibly destroying the country’s financial ratings. Failure to raise the debt ceiling also could shut down the federal government, which has had disastrous impacts, especially on those who rely on services like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid when it’s happened in the past.
What’s truly fascinating is that many of the House Republicans driving these demanded cuts — which are vague — represent districts that will be hurt more than most others in the country if their policy succeeds or leads to a default or shutdown.
A report from Reuters this week highlighted the case of Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., who has been vocal about spending cuts and railed against the size of the federal government, while his district is one of the most dependent in the country on federal investments. Higgins’ constituents told Reuters they need more help, not less. Higgins’ office releases a multitude of statements about funding secured for projects in his district, even though Higgins has voted against some of those expenditures, including those he wrote into financial packages.
Higgins could easily be a stand-in for Reps. Alex Mooney or Carol Miller, both R-W.Va., each of whom constantly rails against federal spending (Mooney added the fiscal hawk act to his culture war persona as soon as it became clear that Joe Biden would be the country’s next president in 2020).
According to financial site Wallethub, West Virginia depends on federal dollars more than any other state in the country but Alaska. The site ranked the Mountain State ninth overall in government dependency on federal aid, and first in the United States for personal dependence on programs and services provided by federal dollars.
So what, pray tell, should get the ax? Infrastructure spending? West Virginia has one of the most decrepit infrastructures in the country. Medicare? According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, nearly a quarter of West Virginia residents (24.3%) rely on the program for health care coverage. Another 15.9% are covered through Medicaid. West Virginia’s high poverty rate has many relying on some form of state or federal assistance for necessities, like food, as politicians ponder ways to cut those benefits or make them harder to access.
Will all of these West Virginians, from Social Security recipients on down the list, be able to pull themselves up by the bootstraps they’re tossed as benefits are taken away or temporarily unavailable because of a government shutdown?
This is political theater aimed at an invisible enemy leaching off the system, when, in reality, such actions can have a devastating impact on the very people who put these congressional thespians in office.