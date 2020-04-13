Gazette-Mail editorial: Democracy will need a bit more effort this year

A successful democracy demands participation of its citizens. In the United States, the people have the most power and greatest say in how their city, county, state and country are governed by voting.
This is why low voter turnout numbers are so often bemoaned. Granted, powerful politicians have always done their best to suppress voter anger or enthusiasm — as gerrymandered districts and draconian voter ID laws across the country display. Low-polling, craven politicians will take every advantage they can get to remain embedded in office.
Still, the whole thing rests on participation, and this year in West Virginia, more attention to detail will be required than usual.
In a way, voting should be more convenient for everyone in West Virginia in the primary — pushed back to June 9 — as residents continue to limit leaving the home and practice social distancing to disrupt the spread of the coronavirus. The Secretary of State’s Office is mailing an application for a mail-in (absentee) ballot to every registered voter. People won’t even have to leave their homes to vote in the primary.
But it’s up to each registered voter to fill out and return the application to their county clerk by the June 3 deadline. And the form has to be filled out correctly. The ballot application is the standard form for an absentee ballot. So those who don’t want to venture out to the polls because of concerns about COVID-19 must check the box that says, “Illness, injury or other medical reason which keeps me confined” on the application. The subsequent mail-in ballot must be postmarked June 9, at the latest, to be counted.
There is no reason on earth not to do this, but eligible voters need to make sure they’re registered and follow all the proper steps to make sure they get their ballot and it is properly counted. That might require a little more effort than just rolling up to a polling place, but all elections are important, and a healthy democracy is worth a little more time and trouble.