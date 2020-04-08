Gazette-Mail editorial: Desperate times call for desperate bettors

Apparently, for a brief time overnight Tuesday, West Virginians, or anyone using a betting app within state lines, could make a wager on who will take the presidency in November. Betting lines also were available on vice presidential selections for the Democratic Party’s nominee.
It wasn’t long before the state shut the bets down to figure out the whole thing. Believe it or not, West Virginia law is actually way ahead of this issue. As Secretary of State Mac Warner pointed out in a statement issued Wednesday morning, wagering on a presidential election is expressly forbidden by a state law passed in 1868. Apparently, people were pretty bored back then, too — enough, at least, to require specific legislation telling them to knock it off.
The motivation might be the same, but the conditions around opening betting lines in the present day are quite different. A pandemic has almost everyone staying at home and all sports have been idled for the immediate future. Sports betting was legalized in West Virginia a couple years ago, heralded as a new source of revenue for the state. Of course, with no sports, there’s no wagering, which means no money for the state and, perhaps more urgently, no money for the companies that provide the platforms that allow mobile wagering within state lines.
When there’s no action, those who depend on money from gamblers can get pretty creative. Those who gamble compulsively probably will take whatever they can get at this point, too.
Sure, West Virginia’s law on the issue at hand is 152 years old and was enacted with no inkling of a future where residents could place bets with a handheld supercomputer that sometimes makes phone calls. But the overall concept is still solid. Gov. Jim Justice called the situation “humorous but ridiculous” during his Wednesday coronavirus briefing. That’s a pretty good way of summing it up.
There’s nothing wrong with legal wagering in moderation, but there are some things people are just going to have to do without during this period.