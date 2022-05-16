The 18-year-old accused of taking a rifle with a racial slur written on it, driving 200 miles from his home in Conklin, New York, to a supermarket in Buffalo, where he allegedly killed 10 people, most of them Black, did not become a radicalized white supremacist overnight.
Preliminary reports from police on the chilling incident that occurred Saturday indicate the suspect, Payton Gendron, had been planning his attack for months. Authorities are examining a 180-page rant full of racism and admiration for other race-related mass shootings they believe Gendron wrote and posted online.
But how did Gendron become so vitriolic and obsessed with committing a mass hate crime? According to a report in The Washington Post, “By his own account, the suspected Buffalo supermarket gunman became a racist killer while bored online.”
The thought that someone could become so filled with hatred and obsessed with mass shootings because they went down the wrong internet rabbit hole is hardly unheard of, but it’s still scary. It presents the unnerving idea that anyone can become a mass shooter through a series of clicks that bait the hook for an obsession, eventually feeding a hole in one’s life and entirely changing their persona.
There have always been social constructs that take part of the blame for unspeakably horrible incidents that occur in the real world. The entertainment industry’s dissemination of violent TV shows and movies, certain genres of music and, of course, video games, have long drawn the focus of those looking for a root cause behind tragic incidents, while the ease of obtaining a firearm has only grudgingly been acknowledged as part of the problem.
There also is the mental health concern often raised in these incidents, along with, perhaps, missed opportunities to notice red flags (The Post reported that Gendron had been taken by police for a mental health evaluation during his senior year of high school, after he reportedly made verbal threats to open fire on graduation-related events).
Increasingly over the past two decades, online activity has factored into these tragedies. White supremacist or other hate groups can spread propaganda in ways they couldn’t possibly have dreamed of 20 years ago. In darker corners of the web, would-be terrorists, domestic and abroad, can exchange information on weapons, tactical gear and how to produce homemade explosives. There’s a lot of malevolent ideologies and recipes for maximum carnage at the fingertips of millions of people, if they know where and how to look.
It’s frightening, but, like mass shootings or terrorist attacks before the digital age, it’s also only part of the puzzle.
Before finding those treacherous areas of the internet, in almost every case, there has to be a predisposition that has made the subject malleable to hateful ideologies and violent solutions. The siren song doesn’t reach the ears of just anyone. It often lures the pathetic, the lonely and the insecure. It finds the quietly desperate.
As Katherine Schweit, a former federal agent who started the FBI’s active-shooter program, told The Post of Gendron’s reported manifesto, “He’s telling us he wants to feel important. He wants to be remembered. He wants to be relevant in life, but he won’t be. He’s not relevant.”
That is part of the deeper tragedy. Ten people didn’t have to die for the shooter to be somebody, but the accused shooter, wrapped in hate and ignorance, apparently couldn’t see any other way.
This won’t be the last time this happens, and there are all kinds of factors contributing to the problem. But, so often, it starts with a broken person looking for answers in the wrong places.