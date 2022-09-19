Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday afternoon that he had signed the Legislature’s bill outlawing abortion in West Virginia, that he was proud to sign it and, as far as he was concerned, “I think we move on.”
From the outrage expressed by so many West Virginians following last week’s legislative special session, Justice might be the only one in that frame of mind. The session was supposed to be about appointing a conference committee to reconcile an abortion ban that failed to pass in a previous special session. Instead, the House of Delegates and Senate, controlled by Republican supermajorities, slapped a new law together and passed it within a day. No testimony from doctors or reproductive health experts. No hearings for members of the public to express their opinions. And protesters were removed from the House and Senate chambers. Done.
Justice announced that he had signed the bill during his COVID-19 briefing, which is still the governor’s only real media availability, and Justice continues to conduct these briefings remotely. No reporters allowed in the room. The governor’s team controls who gets to ask a question, and there’s no time allowed for followups.
Hardly a transparent process, but it’s easy to understand why Justice likes it that way. He’s an absentee governor who, on multiple occasions when he wasn’t in total control of the situation, has shown he doesn’t always have a lot of knowledge on a particular topic or situation and isn’t all that enthusiastic about making improvements on that front.
Some of this still comes through during the COVID briefings, which aren’t really about COVID anymore. When asked about the impact of the abortion ban Friday, Justice didn’t seem to know when the bill went into effect. He said he believed the ban and the criminal penalties became law within 90 days of the signing. He was corrected by someone in the room, and then stated that the law was effective immediately, but criminal penalties for doctors performing abortions — who could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison — go into effect in 90 days.
It begs the question if Justice thoroughly read and understood the bill he signed. If not, it raises further alarm because Justice said the Legislature gave him a bill that banned abortion “with reasonable and logical exceptions.” Those exceptions are for rape and incest, and the procedure must take place within the first eight weeks of the pregnancy. If the victim is a minor, it has to take place within the first 14 weeks. That’s pretty early, considering some women don’t even know they’re pregnant at eight weeks and that the Legislature previously passed a law banning abortion after 20 weeks.
These exemptions carry another caveat. A woman seeking an abortion as a result of sexual assault must report the incident to the police before getting the procedure. A minor must report the assault to the police or a doctor. Sexual assault is massively underreported, and many victims don’t tell anyone what happened for years, if ever.
Although a few far-right politicians huffed and puffed about allowing any exemptions at all, they knew these exceptions will be incredibly difficult to use. If it was going to be a close vote, they probably wouldn’t have objected.
So, did Justice know these were the “reasonable and logical exceptions” in the bill?
Some might say this is overly critical of Justice’s response. Maybe the governor couldn’t recall the exact structure of the bill in that moment. OK. But this isn’t a bill upping the fine for picking the tulips at the Capitol. This is a bill that strips women of their reproductive rights, will make teens or even preteens into moms and, in some instances, impose serious health risks for women in West Virginia. This isn’t a bill the governor says he’s “proud” to sign, if he doesn’t know it inside out. Justice’s track record doesn’t inspire confidence after a gaffe like that.
It’s also worth noting that, as he continued to answer the question, the governor sort of put the onus of the bill on the Legislature.
“I expected the Legislature to do their job; I expected them to just do their job,” Justice said. “I told you, I told everybody I would sign the bill, unless it was just some way-out absolute thing that there was no possibility anyone would sign.”
Justice said he believed the Legislature did its job, but it’s not outlandish to think he might be prepacking a parachute here, especially if he doesn’t really understand what he signed.
Regardless, it’s not Justice or the legislators behind this new law who will be affected by it. Even if it has political ramifications, in the real world, this is likely to hit hardest those with poor access to quality health care and resources. That describes a lot of people in West Virginia, but Justice isn’t one of them.