Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday afternoon that he had signed the Legislature’s bill outlawing abortion in West Virginia, that he was proud to sign it and, as far as he was concerned, “I think we move on.”

From the outrage expressed by so many West Virginians following last week’s legislative special session, Justice might be the only one in that frame of mind. The session was supposed to be about appointing a conference committee to reconcile an abortion ban that failed to pass in a previous special session. Instead, the House of Delegates and Senate, controlled by Republican supermajorities, slapped a new law together and passed it within a day. No testimony from doctors or reproductive health experts. No hearings for members of the public to express their opinions. And protesters were removed from the House and Senate chambers. Done.

