Any plan for enacting an abortion ban in West Virginia during last week’s special session of the Legislature went off the rails the moment Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, proposed an amendment to remove criminal penalties for physicians.
The amendment passed, 18-13, in a chamber controlled by a Republican supermajority. Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, was visibly deflated. After a bit of debate, Tarr withdrew his own following amendment, a harrowing plan to set up a panel to determine if abortions legitimately meet exception criteria such as rape, incest or a mother’s life being in danger. After all, what does the thrill of moral outrage and righteous vindication matter if you can’t send doctors to jail?
There’s still a chance a legislative conference committee could come up with something. Until then, abortion remains legal in West Virginia, thanks to a Kanawha Circuit Court injunction. If the Legislature doesn’t come to an agreement, the West Virginia Supreme Court could decide the matter early next year.
In a perfect — or even functioning — world, the question of when life starts and a woman’s bodily autonomy — the weighing of moral and medical decisions — would not be in the hands of a part-time Legislature in a state with some of the worst access to health care in the country. But that’s where West Virginia finds itself, thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Odds are that the West Virginia Legislature isn’t done trying to outlaw abortion, despite what any court might rule on the state’s existing ban that dates to the 19th century.
Whatever the Legislature does on abortion going forward, criminal penalties should be left out.
Through Takubo’s amendment, the Senate eliminated a section of the bill establishing performing an abortion as a felony carrying a sentence of three to 10 years in prison for the doctor, or up to 40 years — the same maximum sentence for second-degree murder in West Virginia — if a woman died during the procedure.
No doubt, some, including Tarr, saw this deletion as pulling the bill’s fangs. In reality, it would save lives.
Takubo is a physician, as is Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, and Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall. All three spoke in favor of removing criminal penalties so that doctors could do their jobs.
As Takubo put it, exactly when someone’s life is in danger is a judgment call doctors have to make based on their training and experience. If a physician is in a position where he or she could be jailed on a felony conviction, that will alter how a situation is assessed, Takubo said. In states where abortion has been banned, horror stories are already circulating describing doctors waiting on clearance from attorneys to perform a lifesaving procedure. That’s something West Virginia absolutely does not need.
An obvious counterargument from any of the legislators who let it slip last week that they assume anyone seeking an abortion is a duplicitous liar looking to beat the system would be that removing criminal penalties means anyone can get an abortion and a doctor will just say it’s an emergency, right?
Wrong.
The physician would still be subject to investigation or possible action from the state medical board, which is the way any other potential ethical breaches are handled. Physicians can be more decisive when they know any emergency action they take will be reviewed by peers who will at least have a better understanding of the circumstances than the average criminal jury. That doesn’t mean the process favors a physician.
As for punishment, ask doctors who’ve had their licenses suspended or revoked if they think they got off easy and it didn’t hurt their professional careers. Don’t forget civil lawsuits that can result from alleged malpractice. Doctors are already weighing risks, but the top concern of any good physician will be the health of the patient. Anything that follows is secondary. Introduce the possibility of a felony conviction and prison time, and that will change.
So much of this issue is already outside the hands of experts. The Legislature should heed the advice of their fellow members who, in addition to the oath of office, have taken the Hippocratic Oath and know what they’re talking about.