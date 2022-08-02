Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Any plan for enacting an abortion ban in West Virginia during last week’s special session of the Legislature went off the rails the moment Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, proposed an amendment to remove criminal penalties for physicians.

The amendment passed, 18-13, in a chamber controlled by a Republican supermajority. Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, was visibly deflated. After a bit of debate, Tarr withdrew his own following amendment, a harrowing plan to set up a panel to determine if abortions legitimately meet exception criteria such as rape, incest or a mother’s life being in danger. After all, what does the thrill of moral outrage and righteous vindication matter if you can’t send doctors to jail?

