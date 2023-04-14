Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ever since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform has been awash in controversy. Musk reinstated accounts that were banned for misinformation and hateful or harmful rhetoric while firing most of the staff and getting everyone who is still there to boost his own account in order to feed Musk’s massive ego.

The whole thing has been a financial debacle. Musk paid $44 billion for the platform, with no apparent idea of how to make it profitable, offering disastrous attempts at subscription services. Musk promised free speech absolutism but has banned accounts that criticize him and looked for ways to make paid accounts the only feeds users see. He’s also engaged in juvenile humor, such as briefly changing the name on his own account from “Elon Musk” to “Harry Böllz.” Your Renaissance Man of genius, ladies and gents.

