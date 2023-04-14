Ever since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform has been awash in controversy. Musk reinstated accounts that were banned for misinformation and hateful or harmful rhetoric while firing most of the staff and getting everyone who is still there to boost his own account in order to feed Musk’s massive ego.
The whole thing has been a financial debacle. Musk paid $44 billion for the platform, with no apparent idea of how to make it profitable, offering disastrous attempts at subscription services. Musk promised free speech absolutism but has banned accounts that criticize him and looked for ways to make paid accounts the only feeds users see. He’s also engaged in juvenile humor, such as briefly changing the name on his own account from “Elon Musk” to “Harry Böllz.” Your Renaissance Man of genius, ladies and gents.
It begs the question of whether Twitter provides anything of real value. Do people need Twitter?
That answer is almost reflexively a “yes” in news media circles. Sure, there’s a lot of crap on there, but the platform also is used by powerful people who sometimes use their accounts to reveal breaking information. On the other hand, there’s a lot of stuff that becomes a story or a scandal because of what someone said on Twitter, and all of the controversy or fallout is self-contained to the platform. If nobody had been in the woods, would they have heard that tree falling?
At least one national media outlet, National Public Radio, has had enough. After Musk slapped them with a “state-affiliated media” tag — the type of thing typically reserved for Russian and Chinese propaganda outlets — NPR, which is an independent nonprofit, decided to pull up stakes (even after Musk, or Mr. Böllz, as he was known at the time, removed the label).
As a Bloomberg article on NPR’s departure put it, “Twitter has an outsized influence on the news cycle in part because the media is there, promoting stories as they happen and getting inspired about what to write next.”
But who else is there? Is this just the news media eating its own tail?
As it turns out, only 2% of NPR consumers get to the outlet’s content via Twitter. So, maybe Twitter isn’t the necessary evil so many news outlets think it is. Maybe it’s just a hellscape and there’s nothing more to it.
The Bloomberg article points to other ways in which Twitter is more trouble than its outsized reputation is worth, noting advertisers — the real source of any income for the platform — are departing in droves. It’s less a response to Musk’s rocky tenure as CEO and more of a realization that spending money to advertise on Twitter reaches far fewer people than advertising on social media platforms, such as Facebook, TikTok or Instagram. Those other sites all have their own problems (including how data used by advertisers is acquired), but the number of users a company can reach through ads isn’t one of them.
A lot of news content on Twitter recently has focused more on the platform itself. What goofy feature is Musk adding today? How long can the company survive with a skeleton staff and, allegedly, refusing to pay rent for its offices? Is Musk, once considered one of the brightest minds in technology, really just a con man who’s also kind of an idiot?
Those types of stories don’t really mean anything (or at least they shouldn’t), in terms of what consumers outside the maelstrom of Twitter want from news outlets. Many news companies and journalists will likely remain somewhat active on the site in the near future, but NPR’s move could be the beginning of a reevaluation from those companies as to what returns Twitter offers in exchange for all of the awfulness. A sizable shift might be on the horizon.