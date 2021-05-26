“Now Bart, we made this deal because I thought it would help you get good grades, and you didn’t. But why should you pay for my mistake?” — Homer Simpson.
The thing about incentives is that they rely on certain conditions. If those conditions aren’t met, but one party still gets the benefit anyway, what’s the point?
That’s what we’d ask of Gov. Jim Justice, who recently challenged the state to get to a 65% COVID-19 vaccination rate by June 20 — West Virginia Day. If West Virginians hit that mark, Justice said he’d repeal his mandate that masks be worn indoors at all businesses and public buildings. Now, Justice says he’ll repeal the mandate by June 20, whether the state hits that mark or not. Again, what’s the point?
Not all of this is on Justice. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently stated that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer had to wear masks outdoors, then updated that advisory to say they didn’t have to wear masks at all. That part was taken out of the governor’s hands.
However, there are many things Justice could’ve done — and still could do — differently as it pertains to the majority of state residents who are not vaccinated.
For one thing, he needs to make clear exactly which set of numbers he’s looking at for that target. The percentage of those vaccinated against the entire state population is about 10 percentage points lower than the vaccination rate among those eligible for the vaccine — meaning anyone 12 years old on up.
He also seems to vacillate between going by the percentage of those who have been fully vaccinated — meaning they’ve received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine — and those who have only had a first dose. If he’s going by first dose only, then 65% by June 20 certainly seems achievable. It looks less likely if looking at fully vaccinated rates.
It’s also important to note that a first dose of the two-dose vaccines does not protect a person against COVID-19 at a high rate at all. Going by first dose numbers is dangerous public health policy.
Justice also has loosened his grip on the vaccination effort. He still hasn’t opened his COVID-19 briefings up to reporters in person, and he’s slackened from giving updates three times a week to two. That’s not going to help get more people vaccinated.
The biggest problem, though, is that Justice has rendered that June 20 incentive moot. If he’s going to lift mask mandates on June 20 anyway, why would anyone avoiding the vaccine — for whatever reason — suddenly go get the shot? Yes, the state also is offering $100 for those between the ages of 16 and 35 to get vaccinated, but Justice has been dangling that carrot in a couple of different forms for a while and it hasn’t made a noticeable impact.
That’s not to say it still couldn’t. Hopefully, people will be getting vaccines at a higher rate. But Justice really seems to be less and less interested and involved with the effort as the spring stretches on.
This is the guy who has urged West Virginians not to give up at the finish line, but to sprint across strongly. He’s said the faster West Virginians get vaccinated, the faster all of this comes to a close. Now, he’s the one pulling up and walking the last 100 yards and implying through his actions that no one else needs to really worry about it, either.