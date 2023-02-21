Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Looney Bin, is furious that President Joe Biden was in war-torn Ukraine on Monday, instead of in the United States for Presidents Day.

Did you know Monday was Presidents Day? Did you have any big plans, or did you only figure it out after noticing banks were closed and the mail didn’t run?

