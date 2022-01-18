There were several announcements last week that should excite West Virginians.
State officials said steelmaker Nucor is investing $2.7 billion for a new facility in Mason County that promises hundreds of high-paying jobs, plus temporary jobs in construction and infrastructure. The project is expected to have an economic impact of $25 billion over 10 years. Meanwhile, it was announced that South Charleston will be the site of a new operation that builds electric school buses. Also announced was an expanded partnership between West Virginia University Medicine and health care solutions company Owens & Minor Inc., expected to create 125 jobs.
These announcements almost seem an unreal godsend in a state with one of the worst economies in the nation, along with one of the lowest workforce participation rates. What’s more is that these projects would go a long way in fulfilling a delayed and vague promise of diversifying the state’s economy so not everything hinges on the dwindling coal industry.
But announcements are the easy part. Delivering on promises is more difficult. That might sound cynical or overly skeptical in a time when the state should be celebrating, but West Virginians have heard these types of announcements before.
The government is making substantial investments or offering incentives in some of these deals, which isn’t necessarily unusual but also doesn’t inspire full confidence in the projects. These announcements do seem more reality-based than previous promises, but West Virginians exhibit hope sparingly, because it’s a commodity that’s been so often dashed in the past.
In 2017, there was the announcement from Gov. Jim Justice’s administration after a trip overseas that a Chinese energy company was investing somewhere north of $80 billion in West Virginia on natural gas projects. The memorandum of understanding the administration claimed it had was never shown to the public and, eventually, state officials just stopped talking about it. Some of the principals involved in that announcement later suggested the amount of the investment was more or less made up.
Before Justice’s time, there was the promise of a cracker plant — a facility that would refine natural gas into ethylene — that never materialized, and plans to turn the Hobet Mine into a developed commercial site that went nowhere. There was the Heartland Intermodal Facility in Wayne County that was supposed to economically transform the region but, due to a series of mistakes and some outside market forces, never came anywhere close to what was envisioned.
There’s also nearby precedent that suggests caution. Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced a new aluminum plant from Braidy Industries that would come to Boyd and Greenup counties, near Huntington, West Virginia, if the state invested a substantial amount of money in the project, which it did. Braidy officials showed up in Ashland. They scoped the land. They secured office space. Local governments bent over backward to help them. But things kept stalling as Bevin looped in more private investors, and then sought even more money from the state. The deal, if there ever was one, eventually collapsed, with Braidy ousting its founder and CEO, and then changing the company’s name.
West Virginians have dared to be optimistic before, so it’s only natural that some would develop a “believe it when we see it” attitude concerning these latest announcements. There’s little right now to suggest something like the Nucor deal won’t happen, but there’s also not a whole lot guaranteeing it will, and the state is putting up $300 million it can’t afford to lose to help make this work.
So, if the politicians are going to make a show of what they’ve supposedly secured, it had better happen. They should be all-in on not only closing the deal, but making sure the state has everything in place to overcome any roadblocks. The fact that the Legislature spent its first few days of the new session obsessing over abortion bills, rather than the economy or policies to address the state’s lacking workforce, isn’t a good sign.
West Virginians have had their hopes dashed too many times for this to be another illusion.