Chris Miller will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming, crowded GOP primary election for West Virginia governor. He’s got millions in cash on hand (with plenty of his own wealth building his campaign war chest) and has a political pedigree as the son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.
However, of the big names that have entered the primary, he’s the only one who has never held office. Not surprisingly, Miller sees this as a strength.
In an interview this week with Hoppy Kercheval on MetroNews’ “Talkline,” Miller said that, perhaps, what the state needs is a “business guy” to run government effectively and turn fortunes around. He touted the dozens of businesses he oversees (Miller operates the Dutch Miller auto dealership empire) while adding, “I don’t need a job.”
Stop us if you think you’ve heard this one before. Isn’t that what Gov. Jim Justice pitched when he campaigned for his first term in 2016? Justice said his business acumen and utter selflessness would take the state’s economy on a “rocket ship ride” and move West Virginia from America’s basement to the penthouse in categories like economic development, education and infrastructure.
Instead, Justice has spent most of his time in office still engaged with his personal business interests, and running from legal settlements, fines and fees, while pursuing policies that prop up the coal industry — which helps Justice’s businesses — and negotiating a tax cut that benefits the wealthy in one of the country’s poorest states. He’s also shown he’s extremely fragile to public criticism and has done everything he can to shield himself from it.
Justice’s supposed business smarts haven’t lifted West Virginia from the dregs, as it pertains to economic growth, quality of life or numerous other categories where the Mountain State continues to sit near the bottom.
Maybe Justice hasn’t applied much business sense to how he’s approached governing the state because he doesn’t really govern the state full time. One also could argue that, while Justice is a businessman, he’s not a good one.
So, let’s say Miller is a good businessman and he puts in a lot more effort than Justice as governor (it’d be hard not to). What, then, does Miller’s vision of running the state as a “business guy” entail? One part of the strategy is to trim government bloat, he told Kercheval. Yep, that’s a business-guy answer. In fact, as old chestnuts go, it’s probably the No. 1 thing business owners outside of government who run for office list as an asset over experience.
The problem, as many of these candidates find out, is that government isn’t made to operate like a business.
Is there waste? Yes, but it’s not always in the places people think and is rarely accompanied by a blinking, neon “Cut here!” sign.
Are there inefficiencies? You bet. However, a lot of West Virginia’s problems, when it comes to efficient government services, actually require money to fix, and Justice has been running years of flat budgets that hinder keeping up with operational costs. State departments that oversee crucial functions are critically understaffed and overwhelmed.
Cutting the budget doesn’t end the state of emergency that has the National Guard bolstering the staff at West Virginia jails and prisons. It doesn’t streamline cases for Child Protective Services or progress for the more than 6,000 children in government foster care. It doesn’t shore up revenue for the Public Employees Insurance Agency, which is bracing for a more than 25% premium hike that effectively cancels out a raise given to state employees and public school teachers in an effort to aid job retention and recruitment.
Are there other areas that can be cut to address these problems? Maybe, but, again, it’s rarely that easy.
This isn’t to say Miller doesn’t have other ideas or strategies, but the “business guy” thing isn’t convincing, as it pertains to running a state.