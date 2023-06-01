It looks as if Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will finally accomplish his goal of getting the Mountain Valley Pipeline project out of legal hell and on the track toward completion, if Congress can agree on the terms within the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.
But Manchin, fellow Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and others in the state’s congressional delegation are going about this the wrong way.
A provision in the bill, which basically lifts the debt ceiling until 2025 and would avoid a government default, a possible shutdown and avert certain economic disaster, contains a section that would get MVP completed by forcing the responsible government agencies to issue all permits needed to make it happen. This circumvents the normal permit process and shuts out residents and landowners who have concern over the damage the project might do to their property and the environment.
Manchin and Capito have bemoaned continuous litigation that has ground the project, which would pump natural gas extracted in West Virginia through the 303-mile pipeline across parts of the Mountain State and Virginia, to a halt.
Reports suggest frustration on Manchin’s part has been heightened by promises from his fellow Democrats and the Biden administration to loosen permit requirements in exchange for key votes on major policy initiatives, only to see those promises evaporate. Manchin, who represents a fossil fuel-heavy state and makes his own money on waste coal, probably feels like he’s got a right to be peeved and sees this deal as a promise fulfilled.
However, even if Manchin and others in federal and state governments view this project as essential, and even if Manchin feels like this is owed to him, it doesn’t make the process right.
As we’ve pointed out before, what Manchin, Capito and others either fail — or refuse — to see is that legal challenges have piled up and courts have tossed previous permits because those issuing the permits, including the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, cut corners.
From day one, just about everything having to do with MVP in West Virginia has been mired in controversy, whether it involved the state DEP issuing permits without really inspecting what it was granting or allegations of builders seizing land for the pipeline through eminent domain without paying fair value to those who own the property.
These aren’t the nuisance challenges some make them out to be. These are red flags willfully ignored that have forced landowners and residents to seek remedy in court. If builders, permitters and agencies meant to protect West Virginia’s environment and the health of its people had simply done their jobs correctly, there’s a good chance MVP would be complete and this wouldn’t even be a topic of discussion today. But important people and agencies acted in bad faith, and they had to be sued just to be made to follow the law.
It’s likely that lawsuits against the pipeline would have popped up anyway. They did in Virginia. But the same court that found a lot of problems in the Mountain State upheld Virginia’s permits.
Instead of doing things properly, it looks as if MVP will be dragged across the finish line by going around the process and shutting out the people who have legitimate concerns.
Perhaps MVP is the right thing for West Virginia, but it won’t change the fact that the state and federal officials, including project backers in Congress, went about it the wrong way from the start.