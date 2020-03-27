Gazette-Mail editorial: Don't flush what can't be flushed

As in other times of crisis, the coronavirus has brought out the best and, lamentably, some of the worst in human behavior.
While the market quickly turned against those looking to make a quick buck by buying up hand sanitizer and re-selling it at ridiculous prices, many places in the United States and, indeed, around West Virginia, are still dealing with low supplies of toilet paper.
Why the run on toilet paper? It’s hard to say. There are different theories out there, beyond the mostly agreed-upon explanation that human beings are ridiculously unpredictable in a crisis. One economist suggests that, as some people bought more than they needed, foreseeing extended time at home, other shoppers began to see less stock on the shelves, making them believe there was a shortage or that a major supply breakdown would be coming. So they stocked up. And on and on the chain reaction went.
Others have explained it as a malfunction of how stores stock their shelves.
Economist Jim Duke explains that the “buffer supply” of toilet paper in stores isn’t massive because buying patterns, until recently, were fairly predictable. So, once hoarding began, it became difficult for stores to adequately resupply — a situation he suggests won’t last long, as stores adjust. The supply is there. It’s just a matter of getting it in quantities to meet demand.
It’s still a problem, though. Anyone out searching for toilet paper on Friday in Charleston would’ve been sorely disappointed. The shelves everywhere remained empty.
This poses a first and obvious problem. Beyond that, though, is a rather grave threat to the state’s infrastructure and personal health that would make dealing with COVID-19 a lot less pleasant than it already is.
As Rick Steelhammer reported in the Gazette-Mail, wastewater treatment plants are starting to see paper towels, “flushable” wipes that aren’t really flushable, and even scraps of clothing turn up at their plants. People are using these items as a substitute for toilet paper — which disintegrates long before it ever reaches the plant. This can plug up service pumps, which then have to be manually cleared.
Of course, these unacceptable substitutes can also plug up pipes in homes, backing up sewage. There’s also the possibility of overflows of wastewater getting into streams.
Being stuck at home is one thing. Being stuck at home with a malfunctioning sewer system would be demonstrably worse. Don’t flush what’s not meant to be flushed. You wouldn’t do it in a normal situation. Doing it during a pandemic makes it even less acceptable, not more.