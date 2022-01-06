The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources made a major change in how it is defining active COVID-19 cases, which seems confusing as some schools, sports venues and other organizations prepare for a worsening surge.
The DHHR reported 11,793 active cases Thursday morning, when there were nearly 18,000 the day before, which continued a trend of rising numbers going back to last month. This is not a natural drop on cases, and the DHHR said as much on its online COVID-19 dashboard. The agency noted that it had shortened its window for what is considers an active case, cutting the time in half, from 10 days to five. This is in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the DHHR said.
However, those guidelines have nothing to do with how a state tracks cases. Rather, the CDC advises that those who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic need only quarantine for five days. Those who develop symptoms should wait an additional full day after a fever has broken to leave quarantine. The CDC based this decision partly on data available for the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has a much lower incubation period than previous strains. Those who become ill from the omicron variant typically show symptoms in one to two days.
While early data on omicron suggest it is less lethal than its predecessors, especially among those who have been vaccinated and received a booster shot, it still spreads more rapidly than other strains, a typical trait of each mutation of COVID-19 that has hit the United States. The virus still poses a substantial health risk in areas where it can easily spread, and it still threatens to overrun local health care systems.
Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this week that 1 in 5, or 20%, of West Virginians who get a COVID-19 test are found to have the virus, be it in symptomatic or asymptomatic form.
Shortening the window for active cases makes things look better, but might give some a false sense of security. Of course, numbers could always surpass previous highs in a shorter amount of time, if a surge is particularly bad. The DHHR reported nearly 5,000 new cases confirmed between Wednesday and Thursday, a mark rarely seen since the agency started tracking pandemic metrics in March 2020.
It’s important to keep in mind that, no matter how the numbers are framed, (and the state has tried numerous ways to make them look better over the past two years) there are always more active cases than those listed, because not everyone gets tested.
It’s a bad time for the state to muddy the waters yet again. The new numbers might look better, but many places in West Virginia, such as schools warning parents of the possibility of going remote for the first time in about a year, are clearly bracing for things to get worse.