It’s a bit hard to know exactly what to make of a governor putting his pet bulldog in his lap for massive asides during public briefings on COVID-19.
Gov. Jim Justice had Baby Dog — that’s the pooch’s name — at his inauguration. Last week, he put the dog in his lap, guiding its paws to predict the score of the Super Bowl. Baby Dog made another appearance Monday.
Sure, it’s ridiculous, and entirely in keeping with Justice’s nature as the state’s governor. At the same time, the governor has said he is doing these things “in jest” — of which there is no doubt — and as a way to make people smile during a difficult time.
It’s certainly possible to be frustrated with Justice at times. It’s a lot harder to be angry with Baby Dog. It’s almost reminiscent of when Richard Nixon invoked the name of his dog, Checkers, in a speech to soften his image, although Nixon didn’t put the actual dog in his lap with 60 million Americans watching.
There’s nothing wrong with a little levity from Justice. Distraction is another thing altogether, though. If a governor is using a dog to distract from difficult questions, that’s a problem.
That got a little blurry during Monday’s briefing, when the governor was asked about the West Virginia Legislature possibly curbing Justice’s emergency powers. This has been a point of contention for a while. For nearly a year, the governor has kept himself as sole arbiter of where COVID-19 relief funds go. Legislators have chafed to have a say, claiming they know their districts better, and arguing that Justice is exercising executive overreach, especially as the pandemic grows ever longer.
Justice gave a brief, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” reply, then Baby Dog was in the governor’s lap, holding court.
A lot of people were frustrated with that, but it wasn’t Baby Dog’s fault. In this particular instance, Justice was given an out, because, before asking the question, the reporter had congratulated Baby Dog on nearly nailing her Super Bowl prediction. That’s not to criticize the reporter, who was just trying to be friendly before asking a question. But Justice saw an opening and took it.
These briefings are the only times reporters get to directly question the governor. Justice’s team limits how many questions can be asked and by whom, and followups are rarely granted. The briefings convey serious, vital information about vaccinations, case numbers, deaths, hospitalizations, response plans and all manner of other issues related to the pandemic.
At the same time, it’s difficult to deny that everyone is a little fried and cracked after almost a year of quarantining, testing, having children in and out of school and, now, trying to navigate the vaccination system.
Is it wrong to use a dog as a prop during briefings at this stage? Again, it’s harder to call than you might think. Whatever the case, don’t blame Baby Dog. She just works there.