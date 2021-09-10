To some, it probably feels like a lifetime ago when they awoke to see images on the television of a smoking crater in one of the World Trade Center towers. But, no doubt, they still remember the confusion that turned to terror and sorrow when the second tower was hit by a passenger jet — then the Pentagon.
A nation watched the towers fall, as they learned of another crash in a field in Pennsylvania. For days, the United States, with the exception of activity at those crash sites, stood still.
To others, especially those who lost a loved one among the near 3,000 Americans killed in what the nation soon realized was a coordinated terrorist attack, the event might feel like it occurred yesterday — a fresh wound that’s reopened time and again by a painful absence. It might also feel more recent for some as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan, a conflict that had near universal support when it was started, but became an unwinnable quagmire.
The violence and chaos that occurred last month as U.S. forces left the country in the hands of the same extremists it had once deposed no doubt resurrected in some the feelings of anger, sadness and confusion that gripped the nation two decades ago.
Of course, there are now millions of Americans who weren’t even born or were very young when this historic, horrific event took place. They’ve never known a time when they didn’t have to remove their shoes and have a boarding pass just to sit at an airport gate.
Twenty years later, America is a different place. The one positive of that terrible day is that it united a country that was becoming bitterly divided. The year before, a presidential candidate who lost the popular vote was inaugurated months after the actual election, following court battles and recounts — the type of thing that, until 2000, only happened in other countries. Political divisions that were becoming more and more attached to a person’s identity were wiped away, as everyone became a New Yorker, a Washingtonian or a member of Flight 93. In other words, everyone was an American first, politics be damned.
It didn’t last. Division creeped in, fostered in no small part by the lingering presence in Afghanistan with no real victory in capturing or killing 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden (that would happen 10 years later, in Pakistan) and the unpopular and misguided invasion of Iraq.
Two decades later, the United States seems a much safer place from foreign terrorist threats, but it is a country at each other’s throats over the identity politics foisted upon it by cable news outlets and social media misinformation. A deadly pandemic that should have inspired the same cooperation and unity that followed 9/11 has instead turned into what renowned comedian Jim Gaffigan, during a recent performance in Charleston, termed “a gender-reveal party for sanity.” If more than 650,000 dead Americans can’t unite the country, what can?
Yet, this remains a land of hope.
Americans should never forget those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. They should honor their memories, as well as those Americans lost overseas fighting the ensuing War on Terror.
A good way of honoring them would be to open minds and hearts to the spirit of unity their loss inspired. It can seem like there’s no way back. But it’s only impossible if those with hardened hearts continue to believe it. Unity doesn’t mean Americans drop their ideals or beliefs for the sake of getting along. It means Americans love and respect each other, despite those differences, and no longer let those things put them into overly broad trenches from which they constantly fire at one another.
It’ll be hard, but nothing worth doing is easy. A divided America is what those who struck national symbols on 9/11 wanted. Don’t let them win.