Gazette-Mail editorial: Don't let up now in fighting virus

In his Tuesday news briefing on the latest novel coronavirus statistics, testing and reopening plans, Gov. Jim Justice made two good points.
The first was that everyone should be wearing a mask in public. Certain types of masks or cloth coverings protect everyone. The nose and mouth are where COVID-19 is most easily contracted and spread. While a facial covering might not stop someone from getting the virus, it stops them from spreading it to other people. So, if everyone is wearing one, it essentially does both. It also can keep you from touching your nose or mouth.
This isn’t a political thing, and it’s not a civil rights issue. It’s a basic form of self-responsibility — keeping yourself safe and doing the responsible and courteous thing for those you interact with.
Secondly, the governor rightly implored West Virginians to not let up when it comes to precautionary measures, like the aforementioned masks, hand washing and keeping gatherings to small groups. This is key.
West Virginians and the rest of the country have been living with varying restrictions on where they can go and what they can do for more than 10 weeks now, which is unprecedented in modern history. Living a limited lifestyle for so long, in combination with the reopening of several types of businesses, will create a natural tendency to relax — to not be as cautious as before. And once people begin to slide on certain precautionary measures, it becomes easier to slacken in other areas.
West Virginians must remember that the virus is still here and that there is not yet an effective vaccine or medical cure. That’s why the phrase “new normal” is bandied about so often. If people don’t follow public health guidelines as they begin to venture out to stores or swimming pools or gatherings, cases could easily spike and West Virginia would have to go through a shutdown all over again.
West Virginians need to continue to be considerate of their own health and the health of others. Don’t let up now.