Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

There have been a lot of splashy economic project announcements over the past couple of years in West Virginia, none more prominent than the Nucor Steel facility that is coming to Mason County.

Nucor also is the project out of that cluster of announcements between 2020 and 2022 that seems the most likely to come to pass. (Indeed some, like the Virgin Hyperloop research and testing facility that was supposed to come to West Virginia, are already dead). So, news that the cost for the project is climbing and that an expected groundbreaking hasn’t happened probably triggers an all-too-familiar feeling in the pit of many West Virginians’ stomachs.

Recommended for you