There have been a lot of splashy economic project announcements over the past couple of years in West Virginia, none more prominent than the Nucor Steel facility that is coming to Mason County.
Nucor also is the project out of that cluster of announcements between 2020 and 2022 that seems the most likely to come to pass. (Indeed some, like the Virgin Hyperloop research and testing facility that was supposed to come to West Virginia, are already dead). So, news that the cost for the project is climbing and that an expected groundbreaking hasn’t happened probably triggers an all-too-familiar feeling in the pit of many West Virginians’ stomachs.
But no one should lose hope or panic. Not yet, anyway.
A story from HD Media reporter Fred Pace notes that the cost of the project, which is expected to employee 2,000 temporary construction workers and up to 800 permanent employees, has gone from $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion. This, in itself, isn’t all that strange when considering the budget has been adjusted for inflation and updated to reflect $275 million provided by the state for costs related to site preparation.
The absence of a groundbreaking ceremony that was supposed to occur at the beginning of the new year might seem more symbolically troubling, especially considering the company didn’t give Pace a reason it hasn’t happened. That could mean something, but it could just as easily mean nothing at this stage. Consider that there’s no absence of ceremonial groundbreakings for projects that never got off the ground (the debacle with Braidy Industries in nearby Ashland, Kentucky, comes to mind). Maybe Nucor is simply being cautious.
There’s plenty of reason for skepticism around big projects promised to the Mountain State. But skepticism and pessimism, let alone panic, are not the same thing. West Virginians should keep their eyes open and their expectations tempered, which is nothing out of the ordinary for those who call the Mountain State home.