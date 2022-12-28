Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Election 2022 House Santos

FILE — Republican Candidate for New York’s 3rd Congressional District George Santos, left, talks to a voter while campaigning outside a Stop and Shop store, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Glen Cove, N.Y. Santos, who won a seat in Congress in the November election is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence that he fabricated parts of the life story that endeared him to New York voters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Election 2022 House Santos

 Mary Altaffer

Politicians are, to varying degrees, almost dishonest by nature. Those measures of degree might influence the nature of reaction when a politician gets caught in a lie, but people in general have a low threshold for dishonesty, even if they expect it to some extent.

The rules are always changing, but one thing that is nearly universally reviled, and not just in politics, is trying to justify a lie, once caught.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you