Politicians are, to varying degrees, almost dishonest by nature. Those measures of degree might influence the nature of reaction when a politician gets caught in a lie, but people in general have a low threshold for dishonesty, even if they expect it to some extent.
The rules are always changing, but one thing that is nearly universally reviled, and not just in politics, is trying to justify a lie, once caught.
That is what newly elected Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., seems to be trying to do, with some not-so-great results.
Santos, who helped the GOP flip a House seat in the midterms, is on a media tour, trying to rehabilitate his image after a New York Times expose hit alleging that just about everything on his resume is untrue. There were no records of him as a student at the colleges he said he attended and graduated from. There were no records of him working for the elite financial institutions he claimed employed him. His animal rescue charity didn’t exist on paper anywhere, and it was highly questionable where his millions of dollars in income came from.
The Times said he has a criminal history in Brazil, and might’ve fled to the United States to escape prosecution in South America. He has a trail of rent-related problems in the United States, with landlords alleging that Santos stiffed them by tens of thousands of dollars in rent. Properties he claimed he owned as part of an asset management company don’t exist.
Here’s another odd thing: Santos ran for the House in 2020 as a Catholic, heterosexual, married MAGA guy with little to no income. He ran in 2022 as a Jewish, gay, moderate conservative who was wildly rich and loaned his own campaign more than $700,000. That’s a pretty massive lifestyle upheaval in two years’ time.
There are plenty of political shapeshifters out there who base their identity on what they think will get them elected or make them more relevant or popular with their base, but it’s hard to think of anyone who fits the description better than Santos.
In all seriousness, just who is this guy? Is his name even George Santos?
At varying points in this country’s history, pulling a Santos would find a politician resigning in shame with the condemnation of his party and the opposition at his back. This is not one of those times. The GOP will enter the new year with a thin majority in the House, and slinky-spined Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., needs every seat he can get. So, instead of being told to hit the road, Santos is hitting the airwaves to apologize — sort of.
He’s pulled a lot of “everyone lies on their resume” answers. OK. A lot of people can relate to putting on their resume that they’re fluent in Microsoft Excel when, in reality, just hearing the name of the application gives them an anxiety attack. That’s not the same as someone claiming they worked for Goldman Sachs or went to NYU when they didn’t.
When asked about his religion, Santos has provided a sort of muddled response that he’s Jew-adjacent, which doesn’t make any sense. When asked about the employers he listed, instead of just outright saying he lied, he’s tried to make the argument that he did work with Goldman Sachs and Citigroup at the table, and that explaining the situation instead of just claiming he worked for those corporations would be confusing to voters.
Fox News host Tulsi Gabbard, of all people, pushed back hard on this one during an interview, saying Santos’ explanation basically meant he thought the voters in his district were “stupid.” If rule No. 1 of getting caught in a political lie is to avoid trying to justify it, attempting to do so by suggesting the people who elected you are idiots has to be somewhere in the top five of don’ts.
As we’ve mentioned before, this entire affair with Santos should be a wake-up call for voters, news outlets and election officials everywhere.
West Virginia had two candidates appear on ballots for the state Senate who weren’t eligible because they didn’t meet residency requirements. These types of things probably happen a lot more than people realize. It’s not always as obvious as Santos, and even he managed to get elected before the red flags were raised.