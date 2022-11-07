In 2018, the United States saw the highest voter participation rate for midterm elections in a century, with a national average of 50.3%. It’s somewhat sad that slightly more than half of eligible voters exercising their most fundamental right as an American citizen was such a high-water mark over the past 100 years, but at least more people were participating.
Although voter turnout in West Virginia that year was higher than usual for a midterm election, the state still ranked in its accustomed place, 49th in the nation, with 42% of eligible voters casting ballots.
Why does that matter? Well, in 2018, West Virginians who bothered to cast a ballot narrowly approved a measure declaring that nothing in the state constitution guarantees a right to an abortion.
Fast forward four years, as the West Virginia Legislature, now in the hands of a Republican supermajority, was on the precipice of passing legislation to outlaw abortion with very limited, almost unusable exemptions. Polls showed most West Virginians favored keeping the practice legal under the limitations already in place. Many West Virginians wanted the issue to be placed on the ballot. Republicans weren’t so keen to oblige, especially after voters in conservative Kansas had just overwhelmingly shot down a constitutional amendment that would’ve banned abortion.
Instead, West Virginia GOP leaders and lobbyists pointed to that 2018 vote as proof West Virginians already had their say at the polls and had made it clear they favored an abortion ban. Of course, that 2018 measure wasn’t an up/down vote on the right to abortion itself, and it passed with 52% of the vote in a year when turnout in the Mountain State was next to dead last in the country. Not to mention superseding federal precedent under Roe v. Wade at the time made the issue more of a checkmark in a column for legislators pandering to antiabortion advocacy groups.
Still, Republican legislative leaders said the people had their chance and made their choice.
Of course, the virtual ban on abortion passed in August and Gov. Jim Justice signed it. Women and girls have lost the right to make a decision on their own regarding pregnancy. Even in the case of sexual assault or incest, the incident must be reported to police and the procedure done within eight weeks for an adult, 14 for a minor. Doctors now face government scrutiny over interpretation of what constitutes an emergency, lifesaving procedure. In a state where access to OB-GYN care is already a problem, this law makes it unlikely that many new physicians will be beating down the door to practice in West Virginia.
Child poverty rates are likely to increase and the foster care system is barely holding things together as is stands to be overrun.
Elections matter. Every one of them. If you haven’t voted yet, polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Contact your county clerk or the Secretary of State’s Office to make sure you’re registered and to find your polling place.