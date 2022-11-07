Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In 2018, the United States saw the highest voter participation rate for midterm elections in a century, with a national average of 50.3%. It’s somewhat sad that slightly more than half of eligible voters exercising their most fundamental right as an American citizen was such a high-water mark over the past 100 years, but at least more people were participating.

Although voter turnout in West Virginia that year was higher than usual for a midterm election, the state still ranked in its accustomed place, 49th in the nation, with 42% of eligible voters casting ballots.

