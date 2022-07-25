One of the main arguments against transitioning to a greener energy plan is reliability. Another, traditionally, has been cost.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has twice balked at massive government spending on energy initiatives moving away from fossil fuels for various, shifting reasons. His most recent concern is that such an initiative would balloon the deficit and worsen inflation. An argument that often gets tacked on by the fossil fuel industry is that the government shouldn’t be shelling out so much to make sure certain industries succeed.
Proponents of government investing in cleaner energy argue the plans that have been produced would pay for themselves and create new jobs. Usually when that line is used, it’s in reference to cutting taxes on corporations and the wealthy. However, these climate initiatives would offset costs through raising taxes on the wealthiest of the wealthy and closing loopholes used to dodge taxes, something Manchin says he supports.
It’s fair to question whether the program would actually hit such lofty financial projections, but at least there’s a plan to make up for that spending other than “If corporations make more money, they’ll hire more people and pay better wages.” By now, Americans know that never works.
Manchin and others who would like to further the life of the coal industry by burning it to produce electricity, which is not only becoming more and more expensive for customers but is also hastening climate change, support carbon capture technology. This process removes carbon emissions from coal-fired plants and either stores the excess carbon or uses it to produce other products.
The logic here is a bit contradictory. In previous decades, the government spent heavily on carbon capture programs. There was no outrage from Manchin or others vested in the future of fossil fuels over that.
Energy providers like American Electric Power retrofit some of their coal-burning plants with carbon capture technology. They found carbon capture was too expensive to operate at commercial scale. In fact, it was so cost prohibitive, companies like AEP don’t want to bear the expense of testing it further. There’s nothing to suggest that has changed.
During the same stretch of time, renewables and other low-emission energy production methods have come down in cost to the consumer and become economically and technologically viable for large-scale, commercial use.
Fossil fuel proponents attack the reliability of such energy sources, pointing to things like the 2021 winter power outage in Texas as an example of solar panels failing and wind turbines freezing. In reality, the Texas outage was primarily a failure of the state’s natural gas infrastructure, with pipelines freezing up because they weren’t built to withstand such cold and energy demand crashing backup systems. The whole thing was made worse because Texas has mostly isolated its energy grid from the rest of the country.
It’s important to keep in mind that, even if Congress passed a large climate and energy bill, the coal industry wouldn’t vanish the next day. Coal would still be needed to provide electricity and to fuel certain types of manufacturing for a time.
In a way, this is in keeping with the state of the coal industry, which has been saying a long goodbye over the past 40 years. Since the 1980s, employment in coal has steadily declined because of advancing technology, depleted mines and lower demand in the marketplace. Those latter two factors also have caused coal’s precipitous drop in the country’s energy mix. That’s not to say tighter environmental regulations haven’t had an impact, but rolling back those regulations did little to boost the industry, either.
Looming over all of this is the issue of climate change. There’s no disputing that the Earth is warming, which is causing harsher, more frequent flooding in states like West Virginia, numerous and worse hurricanes and tropical storms along the Atlantic Coast and the Gulf of Mexico, severe drought and fierce wildfires in the West and freakish winter storms like the one that hit Texas last year.
It’s already costing the country in lives, destroyed property and permanent damage to the ecosystem, and it’s only going to get worse. This is an urgent problem that demands urgent solutions.
Folks like Manchin know what doesn’t work. They need to support efforts that can mitigate the situation, provide jobs and help communities already left well behind by coal’s demise, while there’s still time.