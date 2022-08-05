Whether it’s him or his family doing the work, efforts to land a tournament from LIV Golf at Gov. Jim Justice’s Greenbrier resort has inserted the governor and the state of West Virginia into a potential moral quagmire.
The newly launched PGA Tour competitor that has snagged top names in professional golf, such as Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson (who used to own a house near The Greenbrier), is funded by the Saudi Arabian government, resulting in harsh criticism of the organization, players and events.
Before going any further, we should point out that Justice has denied he’s had anything to do with negotiations with LIV because that would be a violation of the state Ethics Act. The governor did say LIV CEO and former PGA golfer Greg Norman was at The Greenbrier resort on Thursday, scouting the golf course as a potential site for an LIV tour event. Justice says family members who have taken over running his businesses are handling negotiations. It’s difficult to take Justice at his word, given the numerous reports over the years laying out how the governor has remained involved with his businesses since first taking office in 2017. Honestly, that’s not the most questionable thing going on here.
U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia have always been messy. America relies on the Saudis as an ally in the Middle East, especially as it pertains to oil, despite a dodgy human rights record and possible connections to terrorist plots on U.S. soil in the 1990s.
Then came the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 Americans. Fifteen of the 19 terrorists that hijacked passenger jets and flew them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania were Saudi citizens. The commission investigating the attack found no connection to the Saudi government, but documents declassified last year by President Joe Biden strongly suggest the plot had a connection to Saudi Arabia, possibly even to a Saudi official with diplomatic status in the United States.
Last year, U.S. intelligence sources reported that Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 kidnapping and assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was a frequent critic of Saudi royalty. This was just another in a series of findings that bin Salman was responsible for Khashoggi’s brutal death, which involved dismemberment with a bone saw.
Despite all of this, many administrations have taken little action against the Saudis. Former president Donald Trump inexplicably defended the crown prince after Khashoggi’s murder. Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to Trump, received $2 billion from the Saudi government for his private equity firm. Vanity Fair reported that the panel managing the kingdom’s wealth fund concluded it would be disastrous to loan money to someone like Kushner, but they were overruled by bin Salman.
Trump also hosted an LIV tournament at one of his golf courses that drew few fans but plenty of protesters.
Then there was Biden’s talk of holding Saudi Arabia accountable for Khashoggi’s death and other trespasses only to turn around and meet with bin Salman to ask for increased oil production as the United States faced an economic crisis fueled by high inflation and soaring gas prices.
So, what does this all mean for Gov. Justice and West Virginia?
In terms of benefit to the state, if early events are anything to go by, it’s hard to imagine that an LIV event would draw anything close to what a PGA event would. Of course, Justice landed a PGA event at The Greenbrier once before, and the only time it made money was when it was boosted by tourism subsidies.
There’s a lot of baggage that comes with the LIV. Justice said that doesn’t bother him much, noting that everything has to have financial backers. Whether it should bother him is another matter.
West Virginia would probably be best served to avoid entanglements with Middle Eastern politics, but if the LIV says it wants to bring a tournament to The Greenbrier, there’s no way Justice, or whoever in his family is running it, will turn it down.