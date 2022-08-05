Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LIV Golf

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman watches the play during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., on Sunday.

 AP photo

Whether it’s him or his family doing the work, efforts to land a tournament from LIV Golf at Gov. Jim Justice’s Greenbrier resort has inserted the governor and the state of West Virginia into a potential moral quagmire.

The newly launched PGA Tour competitor that has snagged top names in professional golf, such as Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson (who used to own a house near The Greenbrier), is funded by the Saudi Arabian government, resulting in harsh criticism of the organization, players and events.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you