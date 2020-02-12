Gazette-Mail editorial: Eric Porterfield's big double standard

West Virginia Delegate Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer, is sending some mixed signals.
Last year, Porterfield was throwing fire as he sought to undo municipal ordinances that protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. It made national news when the delegate used a homophobic slur in a legislative committee meeting, equated the LGBTQ community to the Ku Klux Klan and in a later television interview implied he would drown his own children if they were gay.
But that’s modern-era politics, right? No snowflakes allowed. Sorry if that triggers you, but people like Porterfield have been silent long enough and it’s time for some harsh truths, correct?
Or maybe not.
Porterfield spent part of Tuesday’s House session ratting on a fellow House Republican who he claims was trying to intimidate him earlier this week. Porterfield wanted the House to censure or otherwise punish this unruly delegate.
“We’re here to make laws,” he said at one point, later adding “These things cannot be tolerated.”
He went even further Wednesday, asking that floor privileges for former Delegate and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Folk be revoked for swearing at Porterfield. His motion was rejected. He then asked for bills on third reading to be read in their entirety, a tactic often used for grinding action in the Legislature to a halt.
Porterfield complained about how he was treated after his comments last year, and asked for the same scrutiny regarding this week’s confrontation. Except, there was no censure for Porterfield. No official action was taken by anyone in the House regarding his statements. Many condemned his remarks, and there was a closed-door meeting with House leadership, but Porterfield didn’t lose any committee assignments. He wasn’t formally raked over the coals in a House session. He wasn’t publicly pressured to resign by anyone who had any sway over such things. In fact, he never even offered an apology for his remarks.
So, not only is Porterfield misrepresenting the past, but he’s asking for retaliation because he was aggressively hounded by another delegate. Is Porterfield feeling triggered? Apparently it’s OK for Porterfield to spray vitriol with a flamethrower, but when it comes back on him, suddenly there is a cry for civility and accountability.
That’s not how it works. Porterfield can’t cause a divide and then call for unity. He can’t make entire groups of West Virginians feel threatened or unsafe, and then call for decorum when he gets uncomfortable.
His claim that he should be off limits because he is blind is also detestable. Bear in mind Porterfield lost his vision in a bar fight after going to a strip club with a friend while attending an unaccredited divinity college. Regardless, a disability does not shield a public figure from criticism when they use their platform to spew hatred and attack minority groups.
Should members of the House of Delegates harass one another? Of course not. But is anyone really surprised it happened given the tone and content of state and national politics recently?
The irony did not escape Delegate Sammi Brown, D-Jefferson, who, in response to Porterfield on the House floor Tuesday, mentioned uncivil discourse and threats she and others have received. Referencing Porterfield’s remarks and behavior last year, she said “I want to caution this body because this is exactly how we got here.”
So, which way does Porterfield want it? If he continues to use his post to divide, that’s what he’ll receive in return. If he wants civility and dignity, he has to offer and exhibit those things. He cannot fan the flames of discord and expect not to get burned.