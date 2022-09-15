“I’ve heard arguments, if you’ve got a burning building and you could save almost all the children but not all of them, what would you do? I’d burn the building.” — Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam.
Sen. Tarr made the above remark, which is a strong contender for one of the worst analogies in human history, on the West Virginia Senate floor Tuesday before voting against a bill outlawing abortion in West Virginia. The bill passed, and Tarr knew it would. He wouldn’t have ventured onto that charred grandstand otherwise.
The bill, a cruel bit of pseudo-theology as governmental policy, allows exemptions for the victims of sexual assault, if they report the assault to law enforcement and have the procedure done within the first eight weeks of pregnancy. If the victim is a minor, they have 14 weeks.
That’s too much grace for Tarr. Too soft. Never mind that these exceptions are virtually meaningless. Many women might not even know they’re pregnant within eight weeks, and victims of sexual assault often go years before telling anyone about it, let alone law enforcement. That’s primarily because the offender is usually someone the woman or girl knows, and filing a police report — if the victim can even find a way to do so — places the victim in danger.
But it’s too merciful for Tarr, who has stated that he thinks exemptions for abortions just give women the opportunity to lie to get one. That’s a whole lot of projection to lump onto all of womanhood, and it says a lot about Tarr’s broken thinking.
You know what else says a lot about that? Painting a scenario in which a building is on fire and you can’t save every child, so you just let them all die. Really, what Tarr said is even worse because, while it seems in this wing-nut hypothetical scenario that the building is already on fire, Tarr finishes the thought with “I burn the building.” So, is he both the arsonist and the do-nothing bystander in this situation?
Whatever the case, the idea that you can’t save every child so they all should die doesn’t seem all that “pro-life.” In fact, the way it was phrased seems to be more pro-murder-by-arson.
It might feel like this is getting parsed too much, but keep in mind the West Virginia Legislature, under a Republican supermajority, just passed a law that strips women of their reproductive freedom, and Tarr was one of the legislators leading the charge. He should be held accountable for what he says and does, especially on the Senate floor.
To provide broader context — which, unsurprisingly, doesn’t do anything to justify what Tarr said — the senator from Putnam County went on to mention that West Virginians for Life, an anti-abortion lobby group that has a political action committee, would be scoring the legislative vote. Tarr said the group would see his “no” vote as “a vote against life.” But Tarr said it’s West Virginians for Life that is wrong, for “stopping at eight and 14 weeks.”
“I’m astounded we have to have this debate,” Tarr said.
We’re astounded, too, but Tarr’s the one who brought a flaming orphanage into the argument.
Even what Tarr said about West Virginians for Life is strange. They’re the ones stopping at eight and 14 weeks? The group doesn’t cast votes or offer amendments. Did legislators write this bill and amend it on their own or did they just take what was handed to them and later whispered in their ears from a lobbyist group?
We’d urge West Virginians to vote Tarr out, but he’s running for another term unopposed. Indeed, his philosophy could very well reflect the views of the wealthy and ultra-conservative in Putnam County. Why else would Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, vote “yes” on this terrible legislation, completely wiping away everything his reputation had gained just hours before at the announcement of a Berkshire Hathaway energy project coming to the state?
All motivations and implications aside, Tarr’s remarks show that this has never been about life but about marginalizing women and enforcing demented theology that strays well away from the source material to state code — the last place it should have any authority.