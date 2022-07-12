Maybe he’s trying to get a book deal. Maybe he’s trying to become a fixture on the far-right, cancel-culture obsessed media circuit. Maybe he’s delusional. Perhaps Derrick Evans, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates recently sentenced to three months in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, is all of those things.
At his felony sentencing, Evans expressed remorse for his actions on that day, when his own social media livestream showed him among the mob breaching the Capitol to try and stop the certification of Electoral College votes. The mob, which included domestic terror and white supremacist groups, bought former president Donald Trump’s big lie that the 2020 election was somehow stolen and heeded Trump’s calls for violence that day.
Video from Evans does not show him participating in any violence, but it does show plenty of it, with Evans in the thick of the action, egging on the crowd forcing its way into the seat of American democracy, bent on harming any legislators they could find. Some were trying to find and even kill Trump’s own vice president, Mike Pence, as Trump pinned his last gasp at retaining power on Pence illegally throwing out the election results.
Evans was there. He proudly declared his own name when entering the Capitol. His video shows the violence occurring. He admitted in court that he knew what he did was wrong.
Yet, as he awaits reporting for incarceration, Evans is trying to rewrite the narrative in a very public fashion. In a recent radio interview with local far-right pundit Tom Roten (who peddles in the muck of vaccine conspiracy theories and racism against whites, among other fringe topics that feed the rage of a sizable portion of the GOP base), Evans claimed he wasn’t trying to get into the Capitol, nor was anyone else. He said he didn’t see any violence or destruction. He also claimed he was waved into the building by a police officer and didn’t think he was doing anything wrong.
Evans seems to have adopted the delusional “it was just like any other day” explanation so many other Trumpist Republicans have followed in seeking exoneration.
If only Evans’ own video from that day didn’t directly contradict everything he told Roten. Then again, the Trumpist right long ago abandoned any need to consider contradictory statements or evidence, even when it’s right before their lying eyes.
Evans, the man who was oh-so remorseful in court, told Roten that, if he had to do it all over again, perhaps he might not have gone into the Capitol but that his only real regret is that he’s in a bad situation now and will be away from his family for 90 days.
Federal prosecutors aren’t pleased with this turn of events and filed a notice in U.S. District Court regarding Evans’ post-sentencing statements. Evans is not only contradicting the evidence, but also calling his sincerity at his sentencing into question. As prosecutors state, the court relied on Evans’ admission of guilt and expression of remorse in recommending a sentence.
Prosecutors aren’t asking for more prison time or a reconsideration of Evans’ plea deal. But they want the court to know about this alarming behavior.
Evans should be more careful. Through his recent statements, he has destroyed any credibility or goodwill he might have generated by accepting responsibility for his actions in court. But it probably doesn’t matter to him. Evans is proving this entire experience, so far, has taught him nothing. With his plea deal and sentencing behind him, he’s slithered right back to the stinking bog of denial, hypocrisy and derangement.