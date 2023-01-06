Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It’s rumored that Don Blankenship, the former Massey Energy CEO who spent a year in prison on a misdemeanor charge related to the Upper Big Branch Mine explosion that killed nearly 30 people, will run for U.S. Senate in 2024.

Meanwhile, former Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates Derrick Evans, who spent 90 days in prison for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, announced this week that he’s running for Congress.

