Gazette-Mail editorial: Everyone must participate, if distancing is to work

Gov. Jim Justice has been erratic at times in his conveyance of information on the coronavirus outbreak in West Virginia. But the governor, members of his administration and public health officials have been consistent on a key point: For a stay-at-home order to work, people have to actually do it.
That means working from home when possible, limiting gatherings to less than 10 people (giving each other a wide berth in those instances) and venturing out — for something more prolonged than fresh air or exercise — only when necessary.
Not everyone is listening. Some stores and streets remain crowded. In Charleston, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has remarked on more than one occasion that she’s seen large gatherings in close physical contact, including a recent game of pickup football at a city recreation area.
For some, it’s hard to grasp the reality of the situation. A virus can’t be seen or heard like an oncoming train. The danger is implied, not explicitly demonstrated — at least not yet.
But cases continue to multiply at breakneck speed in West Virginia and around the country. And even those who might show no symptoms or never get sick can carry the bug to someone who will — perhaps an elderly relative, a child with a weakened immune system or a family member undergoing cancer treatment, to name a few of the possibilities.
Now is not the time to be selfish. West Virginians at low risk or simply unconcerned about their own health need to think about friends, loved ones and the greater community as a whole.
It won’t always be like this. This virus won’t defeat the state of West Virginia. But West Virginians can’t give COVID-19 any assistance in spreading.
It’s become a bit of a cliche, as West Virginians and all Americans adapt to this new way of life, but it’s appropriate: For now, people need to come together by staying apart.