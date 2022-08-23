Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia announced this week that it is suing several state officials after a woman was removed from the gallery during last month’s special session for video recording the debate on outlawing abortion with her cellphone.

The ACLU is representing Morgan Walton, of Greenbrier County, who was threatened with arrest for recording the proceedings, claiming the incident violated Walton’s First Amendment rights, as well as the West Virginia Opening Meetings Proceedings Act. The federal lawsuit names Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Grover Miller, West Virginia Protective Services Director Kevin Foreman and Capitol Police Officer Van Armstrong as defendants. The group filed a separate suit in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

