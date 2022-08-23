The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia announced this week that it is suing several state officials after a woman was removed from the gallery during last month’s special session for video recording the debate on outlawing abortion with her cellphone.
The ACLU is representing Morgan Walton, of Greenbrier County, who was threatened with arrest for recording the proceedings, claiming the incident violated Walton’s First Amendment rights, as well as the West Virginia Opening Meetings Proceedings Act. The federal lawsuit names Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Grover Miller, West Virginia Protective Services Director Kevin Foreman and Capitol Police Officer Van Armstrong as defendants. The group filed a separate suit in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
Video of a discussion between Walton, four to five Capitol Police officers and senate officials outside the gallery shows plenty of condescension from authorities, who insist Walton “broke the rules” but don’t really explain what she did wrong. They also claim she caused a “disturbance.” Again, it’s not evident what that was.
Signs had been placed in the gallery saying flash photography and video cameras were prohibited. So, that would seem to be the broken rule. But state law and precedent from the West Virginia Ethics Commission’s Committee on Open Governmental Meetings suggest the Senate doesn’t have the authority to ban recording of open proceedings. In fact, when the ACLU learned people were being told they couldn’t take photos, the organization issued a letter to Senate and House of Delegates leadership informing them they were violating the public’s rights.
It’s also damning that, according to the ACLU, no one said anything to Walton when she was recording Senate debate on Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed income tax cut, but quickly stepped in to remove Walton once the discussion turned to the bill to outlaw abortion (neither measure ended up passing the full Legislature). It also seems strange to remove someone for recording the debate on their phone when it is simultaneously being streamed live and recorded by the Legislature so anyone anywhere could watch the proceedings.
This episode is just part of the troubling behavior from officials and legislators during the Senate session.
Blair hammered his gavel like an angry blacksmith and demanded order when those in the gallery first laughed at some of the remarks from Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, then broke out in loud disagreement with him when Tarr said loosening certain restrictions on the proposed abortion ban would allow women to lie to obtain the procedure. Tarr, who made it clear he was primarily interested in a law that would brutalize women and jail doctors as felons, laid out some strange scenarios that got the rebuke they deserved.
Still, Blair, who has his own problems using his indoor voice, demanded decorum.
When the Senate’s jester, Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, started monologuing about child rape victims supposedly romanticizing relationships with their attackers, the gallery again broke into a cacophony of disbelief and outrage. Blair, figuring he had given fair warning, had everyone thrown out. The rest of the debate, which lasted for hours, was conducted with the galleries empty.
Blair’s frustration is understandable, but the man entrusted to lead the state Senate should have realized the public was frustrated, too. The Senate was debating a bill to take away bodily autonomy women have had for 50 years under federal law, before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
If a governing body is considering making abortion a crime, especially in such a hasty manner after Gov. Justice tossed it onto the agenda of a special session, detractors are going to be angry and vocal. Blair should know that. He doesn’t have to like it, but he should be more understanding.
Tossing the public out of the Senate while 30 men and four women discussed such a weighty issue was a bad call, as was attempting to ban the public from documenting the proceedings. Had the crowd been rioting, that would’ve been an entirely different situation. But the West Virginians in attendance didn’t charge at police. They didn’t destroy any property or try to attack members of the Legislature. They were simply loud in response to some really stupid stuff. Maybe Blair sensed control over the crowd was slipping, although it didn’t really seem like it.
Whatever the case, removing the public sent the message that the Senate wanted to do this without having to look at its constituents in the gallery and without any photos or videos they couldn’t control floating around on social media. It confirmed to those who showed up that this whole thing was about controlling and subverting women. And, for some legislators, it clearly was.
But the public should never be removed from the process, unless real rules are being broken.