An Exxon lobbyist who thought he was being interviewed for a job told undercover members of Greenpeace United Kingdom that the oil giant says it supports action on climate change, but doesn’t really.
Hypocrisy from Exxon isn’t all that shocking.
What’s really interesting about the interview, which was played on a news segment from the United Kingdom’s Channel 4, is what it says about political will in Washington.
Exxon lobbyist Keith McCoy told what he thought were potential employers about “fishing” in Congress, looking for those key elected officials the company could lean on to grease the wheels of the fossil fuel industry. It was no surprise that he listed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as the biggest fish to land. McCoy claimed he talked with Manchin’s office constantly. During the piece, Channel 4 showed a clip from one of Manchin’s campaign ads where he used a rifle to blast a hole in former President Barack Obama’s climate plan. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was also on McCoy’s list of the most important D.C. politicians to have in Exxon’s pocket.
But the most revealing moment came when McCoy talked about Exxon’s public support for a carbon tax. McCoy said the company can publicly embrace such an idea and use it as a talking point to show Exxon acknowledges the threat of climate change, because, privately, the company knows Congress would never take up the issue.
“A carbon tax is never going to happen,” McCoy told the Greenpeace interviewer. “And, the bottom line is it’s going to take political courage — political will — in order to get something done, and that doesn’t exist in politics. It just doesn’t.”
As he delivered the last part of that line, McCoy began shaking his head and chortling.
You can question whether McCoy speaks for all of Exxon. The company has condemned McCoy’s comments and denied his claims.
McCoy, though, thought he was participating in a job interview. Maybe he was exaggerating on some things, or putting his own spin on what he thinks Exxon does and believes. But he is a senior lobbyist for the company, consulting with the most powerful members of U.S. government whom Exxon views as vital to its economic health. So, McCoy probably knows what he’s talking about.
You don’t have to be a lobbyist to know political courage and political will are in short supply. Still, that those like McCoy can apparently wag the dog so easily and prevaricate about their position, knowing their bluff will never be called, really speaks to the cowardice of elected officials when it comes to difficult issues.
Whether it’s fighting voter suppression, investigating domestic terrorism at the U.S Capitol or facing down climate change, there doesn’t seem to be much courage or will in U.S. politics. Elected officials should be ashamed. And maybe they would be, if McCoy wasn’t so spot on.