After more than a year of mostly empty arenas, limited crowds, canceled seasons and careful evaluations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are returning to nearly all professional sporting events.
And while it’s great to have real fans in the stands instead of phony, piped-in crowd noise, there’s an emerging problem with fan behavior.
Nowhere is this more evident than the NBA, which is in the opening rounds of the playoffs. Last year, the most exciting stretch of the league’s season was played inside a “bubble.” All the games were played at one of three venues in Orlando. Players were regularly tested for COVID-19. Large screens inside the arenas showed shots of fans watching the games from their living rooms or home offices.
This year, the bubble has burst. On Wednesday alone, there were incidents where fans mixed it up with players in three different cities. In New York, a fan was removed from the Knicks-Hawks game and banned from the arena after spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young. In Philadelphia, a fan was removed, banned from the arena and had his 76ers season tickets revoked after dumping popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook. (A boorish fan in Philadelphia? Shocking.) Three Utah Jazz fans were removed and banned from the arena in Salt Lake City after a verbal altercation with Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. It takes a lot to get tossed out for yelling at a player. Whatever was said to Morant was so bad that no one has disclosed it.
Three high-profile, inexcusable incidents on a huge stage on the same day. It might make you think people weren’t prepared to go from relative isolation to a basketball arena. Sports should be a welcome distraction, but a handful of people clearly can’t tamp down disproportionate emotions. And fans’ temperatures can be particularly hot and irrational in the NBA, where players have a large platform and social influence well outside the game. Meanwhile, for the past year, many so-called fans have been on social media telling players to “shut up and dribble.”
Taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture, what happened Wednesday, while certainly shameful, isn’t all that unusual. Fans get ejected from sporting events all the time. Usually, it’s other fans who turn them in and, unless you were there, you never hear about it. Going after players in some way isn’t unheard of, either. Not long ago, a minority owner of the Golden State Warriors was banned for shoving Kyle Lowery of the Toronto Raptors. Every few years, there’s an incident in a given sport where someone throws something on the field or court, or crosses the line with a player. Basketball is perhaps more prone to these incidents because fans in the lower part of arenas are fairly close to the players.
But these things don’t happen three times in one day in one league across three cities. It seems likely that’s because most of these fans haven’t been in this type of setting for at least a year. That doesn’t excuse what they did.
Hopefully, the swift action by the teams against these fans will snap everyone back to recalling that buying a ticket ensures you the right to cheer or boo and pay $12 for a beer, but anything beyond that is questionable, at best.
It’s good policy, and, in all honesty, it’s just as much about keeping fans safe.
Surely, there are a few New York Rangers fans who regret throwing things at the Boston Bruins in 1979. Bruins players went into the stands and pummeled the attendees. The incident was immortalized by Bruin Mike Milbury pulling off a fan’s shoe and beating him with it. There was the more recent brawl in the NBA between members of the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons that spilled into the stands after a few fans began throwing things at the players.
If these incidents continue, or worsen, it’s going to get ugly for everyone. A one-year hiatus from seeing sports in person isn’t a pass to be a moron. Fans need to be better going forward.