Gazette-Mail editorial: FestivALL online will be good for folks stuck at home

Another entry in the category of unsurprising but still upsetting as life in the age of the novel coronavirus continues was the cancellation of Charleston’s Live on the Levee concert series.
On the heels of that unfortunate but necessary decision, it’s been announced that Charleston’s two-week culture and activities mega-event, FestivALL, will take place in an online format starting June 14 and running through June 28.
Losing attendance events like these is devastating for a few reasons, the most obvious that they bring lots of people to Charleston during the summer, and those people end up supporting the local economy by going to shops, restaurants and hotels.
It also hurts because both Live on the Levee and FestivALL bring such life and vibrancy to a downtown that can be a little sleepy at other times of the year. It changes a city’s energy and outlook when there are people crowding its sidewalks and amphitheaters.
Now, it’s just a reminder that everyone is living in an uncertain situation and a lot of the anticipated activities for alleviating routine, boredom or even loneliness aren’t available.
It’s encouraging that FestivALL is offering online events. While it won’t be the same, watching at-home performances and roundtable discussions is a reminder that no one is alone. Everyone is in the same boat. And it is something to look forward to, even if it doesn’t offer the chance to get out of the house.
Another great aspect of what the festival is planning includes learn-at-home crafts and activities for kids and families. As many who have lived the “stay-at-home” or “safer-at-home” lifestyle over the past couple of months know, these offerings are a creative way to do something fun, learn something and take the mind off everything else for a bit.
Hopefully, by this time next year, there will have been advances in reopening the country — or even a vaccine or medication to prevent COVID-19. For now, everyone has to do the best they can, and anything that can entertain or even teach while still being fun is essential.