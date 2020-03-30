Gazette-Mail editorial: Finally viewing severity of COVID-19

Kudos, to Gov. Jim Justice, for plotting a different course from a man he calls a personal friend, President Donald Trump, when the latter was mulling reopening portions of the country far too soon in an effort to revive the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
And kudos to Trump, for finally realizing the severity of COVID-19, going from projections of Americans packing pews on Easter Sunday (April 12), to extending shutdown guidelines to at least April 30. A more rapid response, rather than downplaying the pandemic in its earliest stages, would have been better, but that time is gone. Federal, state and city governments, along with individuals, have to do the best they can with the situation as it is, and many have risen to the occasion.
Congress and the president have approved a massive economic stimulus package that will, hopefully, save jobs, keep businesses alive and keep the economy from sliding into a recession — or worse.
There is still much to be done on the health care front. While keeping people home is the best way to stop the spread of the virus, health workers still need critical supplies everywhere, but especially in hard-hit areas such as New York.
Trump himself has said limiting the death toll to 100,000 to 200,000 in the United States would be a success. Virus models had projected as many as 2.2 million deaths in the United States, if nothing were done. It’s hard to say what a “successful” death count would be. How is that really contextualized? We don’t know.
Much remains uncertain in dealing with this new virus, but West Virginians, other Americans and people the world over know that it’s spreading, and fast. There’s still a long way to go, but the latest decisive actions of the president and the governor should give some hope that the problem is now being addressed in the right way.