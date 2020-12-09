Five people were killed in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Greenbrier County. Authorities believe there might be a sixth victim. A home in Charleston also burned down in the early morning Wednesday, although no one was believed to be injured. There also was a fire at an abandoned car wash in Dunbar on Tuesday.
The incidents, especially the Greenbrier County tragedy, are a reminder that, on top of a pandemic, West Virginians are entering a dangerous time when the temperature drops and house fires become more frequent.
While there’s no indication yet of the cause of the fire in Greenbrier County, it’s a sad reminder that West Virginians are more likely to die in a structure fire when compared to the national average.
As the Gazette-Mail has previously reported, a disproportionate amount of West Virginians (90%) are protected by volunteer fire departments, which often have to cover large areas with diminishing staff and an outdated mode of funding that keeps them from having the best resources or even being able to cover operating costs. The lack of manpower and funds also has led to some volunteer departments folding.
Statistics from the U.S. Fire Administration — part of the Department of Homeland Security — showed in 2016 that West Virginia had 13.3 deaths from house fires per 1 million residents, more than double the national average. More recent statistics from 2018 put that number at 20 in the Mountain State, a troubling jump and, again, about twice the national average. Overall, West Virginians are nearly twice as likely to die in a house fire than the average American, and live in a state with the fourth-highest risk rate in the country, according to the 2018 statistics.
The volunteer departments that serve most of West Virginia are competing with fellow departments, indeed with departments across the country, for a dwindling pool of federal resources to better protect the areas they serve.
It’s a long-running problem that, like many areas of concern in West Virginia, will require money to remedy, with no real indication of how that will happen on the horizon, although some areas have upped contributions to volunteer departments.
With the situation as it is, West Virginians need to do everything they can to reduce the risk of fire or injury from a blaze.
- Make sure there are working smoke detectors in the home. Some fire departments will provide them free of charge.
- Make sure there is an exit plan and that all members of the family are familiar with it.
- Make sure flammable materials are safely stored and, especially as the temperatures drop, make sure space heaters are not left on while unattended nor placed in an area near flammable materials.
The best response to a fire is to prevent one from happening.
In addition, the West Virginia Legislature should revisit the way fire departments are funded (right now, all VFDs get the same amount of state funding, regardless of how large an area they cover) or come up with a specific revenue source to better fund vital volunteer departments.