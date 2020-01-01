Gazette-Mail editorial: Firings over Nazi salute justified

When a photo surfaced showing a training class of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation giving Nazi salutes, there was justified outrage, but also some trepidation about immediate disciplinary action, because little was known about the context of the photo.
Some would argue context is irrelevant, as a team of state trainees soon to be working in Corrections shouldn’t be flashing signs associated with atrocities of World War II, Nazi leader Adolph Hitler’s mass extermination of 6 million Jews and other minorities and modern white supremacy movements.
Now, 37 people, including almost everyone in the photo and those involved with it, have been fired. As it turns out, according to a report issued by the state, the context was exactly what most thought. The trainees flashed the sign as a twisted homage to their instructor, Karrie Byrd, a woman who prided herself on being Hitleresque in some respects, and, in fact, encouraged the trainees to use the sign.
Byrd told state officials investigating the origins of the photo that she knew nothing of the gesture’s significance, and simply thought of it as a greeting. Technically, that’s true, although it’s as much of a greeting as Klan robes are a symbol of heritage.
The report undermines Byrd’s own claims of ignorance. When a secretary who saw the photo asked Byrd why everyone was flashing the sign, she replied “... because I’m a hardass, like Hitler.”
There’s a lot to unpack here, but the most basic thing to establish is that there are no favorable or positive comparisons to Adolf Hitler or his regime. Anyone who would model themselves after such a man purposely, whether in poor jest or sincerity, is, at best, dangerously ignorant of the evils of Nazi Germany and how remnants of that culture, like the “sieg heil” salute, still affect people today — from the Jewish community to veterans who fought in World War II to anyone with a modicum of empathy.
As B’Nai Jacob Synagogue Rabbi Victor Urecki told the Gazette-Mail, the ignorance on display is astonishing. Urecki also expressed dismay at the lack of moral courage around the situation, which is another point worth considering.
According to the report, there were several trainees who thought the photo was a bad idea. They knew perfectly well the significance and history of the gesture. Most of them went along with it anyway. Those who had doubts still appeared in the photo, right arms raised, clenching their fists, instead of giving the open palm. They were still fired.
The entire fallout over this may seem like an overreaction to some, but it’s not. A few of these trainees likely thought it was something they had to do. But state employees and administrators who don’t have the spine to disassociate themselves from something so obviously inappropriate are not the types of people West Virginia needs working in its Corrections division.
The same goes for other administrators who could have done something but didn’t. At least one person who could have reported the photo willingly admitted to doing nothing. She was fired, as well. As Urecki said, when quoting Holocaust survivor Primo Levi, there are monsters among humanity, but they are only enabled to do damage when enough people who could have made a difference instead do nothing.
Fortunately, the state launched its investigation and came to a justified conclusion. But it’s worth asking whether that would have happened if local news outlets hadn’t obtained copies of the photo, leading to understandable outrage from West Virginians and, eventually, the rest of the country.
How many other trainees did things like this under Byrd’s direction? Was it really just a tasteless reference to strictness, or did other ideas associated with such a gesture bleed through in some instances?
For those who would say these are trivialities, it must, once again, be asserted they are not. It makes the state look bad, it shows an extreme lack of judgment and raises questions about who the state is employing in Corrections. It shows that some are willing to be led to do things they know are wrong, which prompts questions about decision making on the job.
Keep in mind, all of this is coming out at a time when anti-Semitic violence is on the rise in the United States.
Most simply, it’s wrong and deeply insulting to many people. Thankfully, in this instance, the state showed that such behavior is unacceptable.