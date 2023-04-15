There are ways to alleviate the problems of understaffing and overcrowding in West Virginia’s jails and prisons. The question is whether state legislators can or will pursue them.
The Legislative Oversight Committee on the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority is expected to hear another update on staffing, recruitment and employee retention efforts from Division of Corrections officials Sunday, during the Legislature’s interim session.
Some novel ideas might be presented, but it won’t be surprising if the presentation centers mostly around the continuing problems of high vacancy rates in important positions — some correctional facilities are operating without 70% of the required workforce — and an inability to hire or keep workers.
The key problems in filling those positions aren’t anything new in West Virginia. Wages for these jobs are low and uncompetitive with other states or the private sector, and resources are severely lacking.
The seemingly obvious solution would be to direct more funding to Corrections to address the problem. Instead, state leaders have seriously bungled the situation.
Gov. Jim Justice and the Legislature did absolutely nothing about the issue during the recent regular session, even though Justice touted a supposed $1.7 billion surplus in the state budget. That surplus was used to justify an income tax cut.
On top of that, as the Gazette-Mail reported, Justice’s administration took nearly $30 million in federal money for COVID relief in the Corrections budget and moved it to a discretionary fund controlled by the governor. At least $10 million of that was then given to Marshall University as part of a state gift to build a baseball stadium, the Gazette-Mail reported.
Stories you might like
While all of this was happening, Justice declared a state of emergency regarding jail and prison staffing and mobilized the National Guard to help fill vacancies, at tremendous cost to the state (in fact, Corrections officials sounded the alarm late last year that the state was rapidly approaching a point where it could no longer afford to keep the guard on the job).
It’s almost amazing how many ways state leaders have managed to shoot themselves in the foot on the financial side of things. Many of these jobs are hard on employees. They need to come with adequate compensation and good benefits. Speaking of which, state benefits used to be a major draw for government employment in West Virginia.
However, after years of kicking the can down the road and flirting with insolvency, the Legislature passed a more than 25% premium hike for state workers covered by the Public Employees Insurance Agency this session (which essentially canceled out a raise approved for state workers). It had to be done, because major health care providers were going to stop accepting PEIA over low reimbursement rates. Still, that’s a big hit to the appeal of state employee benefits.
If a big part of the problem here is funding, it would seem that Justice and the Legislature hamstrung themselves in spectacular fashion on that end.
Lawmakers also could look to reduce costs, something the GOP supermajority that controls both chambers is typically keen to explore.
West Virginia’s jails are filled with pretrial detainees facing low-level, nonviolent offenses who can’t afford to make bail. Cashless bail for pretrial suspects would massively reduce the jail population and, in at least some cases, mitigate the need for more staffing. That’s a road unlikely to be pursued, though. Conservative lawmakers like to tout cutting wasteful government spending, but they also want to appear tough on criminals, even if a lot of the people filling regional jails haven’t been convicted of anything yet.
So, there are solutions here, but, because of fiscal mismanagement, one avenue likely can’t be pursued, while the other, for ideological reasons, probably won’t be pursued.