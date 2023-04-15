Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

There are ways to alleviate the problems of understaffing and overcrowding in West Virginia’s jails and prisons. The question is whether state legislators can or will pursue them.

The Legislative Oversight Committee on the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority is expected to hear another update on staffing, recruitment and employee retention efforts from Division of Corrections officials Sunday, during the Legislature’s interim session.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you