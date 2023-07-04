Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Over the weekend, a woman from Evans was stopped in the security line at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston after the X-ray machine spotted a handgun in her carry-on bag.

The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with a round in the chamber, according to a statement from the Transportation Security Administration. It’s the seventh time someone has tried to board a flight with a firearm this year, tying a previous high for all of 2019, and it’s only July.

