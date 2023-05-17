Speaking to the press from a wheelchair earlier this week, 46-year-old Irvin Walker offered a message of hope.
“I think this event was just evidence of evil not winning,” he said, according to an article from the Associated Press. “The power of God just showed brightly and gave me an opportunity to fight through this process, and evil is not going to win.”
Walker certainly saw evil up close. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds last week when a neo-Nazi opened fire on mall customers in Allen, Texas. Doctors say Walker has a long road to recovery, but were amazed at how calm he was during the entire process of being rushed to the hospital and treated.
“The power of God just showed brightly and gave me an opportunity to fight through this process, and evil is not going to win,” he said.
Eight people were killed in the shooting. One of them was 20-year-old security guard Christian LaCour, who saw Walker running from the gunman and instructed Walker to get down and stay in place. LaCour, credited with saving several lives, was shot and killed shortly after he told Walker to get down.
“I don’t have much to say after that,” Walker said. “A tragedy occurred.”
So, in LaCour’s case, as with three members of a Korean American family and an engineer from India, among others targeted by the 33-year-old gunman before he was killed by police, evil exacted its toll. In fact, that toll extends to victims who were never touched by a bullet.
“Children are having nightmares. Parents are having a feeling of helplessness,” said Chanda Parbhoo, founder and executive director of SAAVETX Education Fund, which aims to strengthen the voter engagement of the South Asian American community.
“The emotional toll this has taken on our community cannot be overstated,” she said. Parbhoo is part of a group of leaders in the Allen area who believe the shooting was racially motivated, though police have yet to confirm anything along those lines.
Did God decide some people in Allen, Texas, would live that day and others would die? Did evil fail or triumph depending on what happened to who?
That’s a weighty question to put over another senseless act of violence sure to be outdone in a day or a week or a month at another public place where people gather every day in America.
Maybe the decision to be at a shopping mall shouldn’t be the type of activity that puts such heavy moral questions to the test. Nor should going to the grocery store, the movies or a concert. Attending school on any given day or turning around in a stranger’s driveway shouldn’t be a toss of the dice or a test of God’s plan.
But that’s where America has placed itself with the continuing mass denial of the deep problem the unabated proliferation of guns in the name of fear and profit has produced. Until those who can foster change decide that lives are indeed more valuable than political convenience and money, people will be left to either thank God or question their notion of any divine concept just because they were in a particular place at a particular time where people gather every day. One might say the continual turn of a blind eye is where real evil exists.