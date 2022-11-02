For readers long wondering when the Venn diagram of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and pop star Katy Perry would finally overlap, the day has come.
On Wednesday, the singer and current “American Idol” judge behind the hits “Firework,” “Roar” and “Dark Horse,” among many others, posted to her 108.9 million followers on Twitter, “one of my favorite sounds ever is the sound of a crisp new newspaper being read over breakfast for an hour or so ... . The popping out of it, the folding, the scribbling on the crossword ... . I hope it never goes out of fashion in our digital world. It is too romantic.” This was punctuated with emojis of a rolled-up newspaper and a heart.
We at the Gazette-Mail had several initial thoughts that ranged from “What?” to “Why didn’t we think of this?” until finally landing on, “For the love of God, listen to Katy Perry and subscribe to your local newspaper!”
Now there has been a lot of uproar around Twitter lately, involving everything from billionaire Elon Musk taking over and considering allowing unfettered hate speech and misinformation while attempting to charge people to keep the little blue verification checks by their name; to rapper Kanye West having his account suspended for spewing antisemitism; to basketball star, anti-vaxxer and flat-earther Kyrie Irving coming under fire for, well, spewing antisemitism.
So, any celebrity endorsement of an industry needs to be examined before it’s embraced. Questions like “Is this a joke?” and “No, really, is this a joke?” must be asked, followed by exhaustive internet searches of things like, “Every bad thing Katy Perry has or might have done.”
Turns out, there’s some stuff there. Most of it is gossip-magazine type material about celebrities feuding with other celebrities, but she was accused of sexual misconduct on one of her music video shoots (what exactly happened there is unclear), and she had to pay $3 million to another artist over allegations of lifting material. Also, she once performed at a LuLaRoe corporate event, and that’s sketchy, even though it appears to have been before many people knew what was going on with that pyramid scheme.
However, as far as can be determined, she hasn’t instigated violence, proliferated conspiracy theories or grifted anyone in a multi-level marketing scheme or cult. Sure, that can always change, but considering Perry is a 38-year-old pop star advocating that people enjoy print newspapers, we’d suggest everyone listen to her.
