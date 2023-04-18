Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Conservative media pundit Charlie Sykes, a never-Trump Republican, has a theory about today’s reactionary politics, especially as it pertains to GOP supermajorities in state legislatures. Sykes believes there is a lack of impulse control and lawmakers can’t help themselves in flexing that muscle.

In other words, GOP leaders have been handed the keys to the Death Star and they feel like they have to use it, never stopping to think about whether it’s a good idea.

