Conservative media pundit Charlie Sykes, a never-Trump Republican, has a theory about today’s reactionary politics, especially as it pertains to GOP supermajorities in state legislatures. Sykes believes there is a lack of impulse control and lawmakers can’t help themselves in flexing that muscle.
In other words, GOP leaders have been handed the keys to the Death Star and they feel like they have to use it, never stopping to think about whether it’s a good idea.
One example is the Tennessee Legislature expelling two Democratic members for joining protesters against gun violence after a shooting at a Nashville school claimed the lives of three children, all of them 9 years old, and three adults. It apparently never entered the heads of Republican legislators how grossly un-American it was to expel members of the opposition party over publicly voicing concern about an important issue. Compounding the problem was an element of racism. The expelled Democrats were both Black men, but the votes couldn’t be summoned to oust one of their colleagues, a white woman, who had also participated in the protest.
When asked about the decision, including questions about lawmakers pursuing less severe options like censure, GOP leaders said expulsion is what their fellow lawmakers demanded.
Instead of cooler heads prevailing, Tennessee Republicans gave in to their base impulses and inadvertently launched the situation into the national spotlight, bringing down all of the obvious criticisms they were blind to in their heat-of-the-moment pursuit of vengeance. The kicker is that the two men they expelled were almost immediately reinstated. So, a brief moment of instant gratification in the extreme was completely nullified and all those lawmakers have to show for it is their own mangled foot that they shot.
In the Midwest, The Washington Post reports, Iowa’s legislature, under the control of a Republican supermajority, is exploring a law to make it more difficult for low-income families and individuals to obtain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (more commonly referred to as welfare or food stamps, although those labels tend to lump several programs together). Why do Iowa Republicans want to do this? To weed out the fraud and abuse they’re convinced is happening because they believe people using such programs are lazy and scamming the system.
However, it will cost Iowa taxpayers $18 million to root out this supposed fraud while the state will receive less federal money for benefits. Other states that have gone down this road have often spent a lot of money only to find out very little fraud or waste occurs. Another unintended consequence is the surge in dependence on food banks that don’t have the resources to meet a large increase in demand.
Of course, as The Post reports, the idea of kicking people off of food stamps for political gain didn’t originate in Iowa, but from a national conservative think tank that is shopping the idea in several states.
West Virginia has some experience in looking to kick people off of SNAP or similar programs. The state passed a law more than five years ago requiring drug tests (at taxpayer expense) to determine eligibility for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. In the first three months after the law went into effect, nearly 900 people applied for TANF benefits. Of those, 107 were flagged for suspicion of drug use. Only four tested positive.
In 2021, the Legislature passed a bill extending drug testing of TANF recipients through 2026. At that time, 131 TANF applicants had tested positive for drug use over a period of four years. Does that seem like an effective use of state resources at the expense of the West Virginia taxpayer?
When West Virginia lawmakers first considered the bill, experts warned them the policy would cost the state money and they’d find very little of what they were looking for. But legislators approved, and then extended, the program not because they should, but because they could. That approach is backward.
It’s hard for West Virginia GOP legislators in the moment to see the implications of what they’ve done, be it making it harder to get government assistance, further loosening gun restrictions to allow firearms on college campuses or kicking the public out of the galleries while passing a harsh law that bans abortion in all but the rarest and earliest of circumstances.
It’s easy to lose sight of the broader context, when enabled by a supermajority and insulated from any dissenting voices. But ignoring experts, constituents and plain common sense to achieve political ends just for the sake of it comes with a cost. The bill might not be due right now, but, eventually, that line of credit runs out.