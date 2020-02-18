Gazette-Mail editorial: Former mayor Jones' love for city evident

Say what you will about former Charleston mayor Danny Jones (lord knows we have), but no one can deny he loves this city.
Jones today opens a new restaurant on Quarrier Street — Danny’s BBQ Stand — which will start out operating during lunch hours and may expand, depending on how it goes.
The restaurant business is tough, and profits can be razor-thin, even for some of the most beloved eateries. Jones has never had to worry about money, and he’s entering this experiment with no delusions of padding his wallet.
“This is a quote — If this place shows a profit, I’ll demand a recount,” the always savvy Jones told Gazette-Mail Features Editor Maria Young in an article about the new venture.
Jones’ real goal, he says, is to bring life back to Quarrier Street — to have a place that draws a crowd. If it works, the once-thriving thoroughfare could draw interest from others looking to start up their own businesses. Not everyone can afford to operate at a loss like Jones can, but there’s a chance the former mayor’s business would provide a springboard to entrepreneurs who could come in and make money.
Downtown Charleston, although vibrant in places, has a mall that, for now, seems to be slowly dying. There are plenty of empty storefronts elsewhere downtown. Jones figures, if he can draw some foot traffic, a mini-boom on Quarrier Street wouldn’t be too unrealistic. And that’s how he sees it happening.
“[The mall] had four anchors. Now they have one. I wanna be a little anchor. On this street, we need little anchors. I think it will help the city,” he told Young.
Jones has been a Kanawha County sheriff, West Virginia state delegate, four-term mayor and radio talk show host. Through it all, he’s been a Charlestonian first and foremost. While we sometimes differed with Jones on methodology while he was mayor, we agree that downtown Charleston needs any spark of life it can get.
We wish Jones success on his newest project.