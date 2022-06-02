The new foster care dashboard launched Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources shows a state in crisis.
There are 6,654 children in the state’s foster care system, according to the new website dashboard. The number has been hovering at about 7,000 consistently over the past few years.
The largest share of children who are West Virginia residents (34%) are in certified kinship care, meaning they are living with a relative who is qualified as a foster parent. Another 21% of in-state residents are living with relatives who aren’t certified. Thirty percent are in therapeutic foster care with a nonrelative. The remaining children are spread out across foster agency housing, detention centers, group residential care and short- and long-term psychiatric facilities, among others.
Only 60% of children, including those from out of state, in West Virginia’s foster system are in a certified foster home with a family. Certainly, there are highly specialized needs for some children, but the number of kids in group homes shows a sizable lack of certified foster homes to take them in.
Perhaps more alarming is the staffing shortage at West Virginia Child Protective Services. It’s no secret that these employees are overworked and spread too thin, but the dashboard put a stark number on the problem, showing that the agency is staffed at only 66%, or two-thirds, capacity. How is an agency missing a third of its allotted workforce supposed to keep track of more than 6,500 children, let alone meet their complicated needs after the trauma of being removed from their homes? How can the DHHR work to shore up all of those gaps?
A bill in this year’s legislative session proposed establishing the dashboard and increasing pay 15% for Bureau of Social Services workers, in an effort to retain protective services employees and attract new ones. The bill also would’ve centralized the abuse and neglect intake system, so reports from differing agencies pointing to a larger problem wouldn’t go ignored. The House of Delegates passed the bill 99-1 with 17 days remaining in the legislative session, and it was referred to the Senate Finance Committee.
Finance Chairman Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, sat on the bill for two weeks, taking it up with the session nearing its end. Tarr gutted everything but a clause giving more investigative authority to the state foster care ombudsman. The Senate passed the bill in the waning hours of the final day of the session, and the House never got a chance to take it up again. The DHHR went on to establish the dashboard on its own.
It’s hard to say if higher wages would have made Child Protective Services whole, but they certainly would have helped. Both the House and Senate are controlled by Republican supermajorities, so it’s difficult to fathom why a bill that sailed through the House mid-session would be taken up late by the Senate, only to completely de-bone it.
Meanwhile, the foster system, which has been populated with more and more children in the wake of the opioid epidemic, remains a mess, with fewer people trying to do more work and foster parents trying to navigate a nightmare of bureaucracy just to offer a safe place for abused and neglected children. The dashboard certainly points to the problem. Solutions are more difficult to come by, especially when the Legislature shoots them down.