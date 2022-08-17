Back in January, a documentary series called “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” detailing the career and controversy surrounding comedian Bill Cosby, premiered on Showtime.
This month, it was released for free on several online platforms, including YouTube.
It’s a sometimes uplifting, more often repugnant but always fascinating look at the man who was, at one time, known as “America’s Dad.”
Cosby, known for his clean humor, philanthropy and support of education, was under siege by around 2014, when multiple public accusations of sexual assault started to pile up. By the time the counting was finished, Cosby had been accused of drugging and raping more than 60 women. What some might not remember is that Cosby’s modus operandi was laid out in a civil lawsuit in Pennsylvania in 2004. The case was widely reported but, after it was settled, it didn’t seem to stick in the country’s collective conscious, at least not in the foreground.
One thing the documentary series does so well is establish a timeline for all of these alleged incidents. Most didn’t become public until recently, but they occurred over a series of four decades, going back to when Cosby was a standup on a meteoric rise in the 1960s, when he landed a lead role on the drama TV series “I Spy.”
In the first episode of the documentary, the filmmakers had interview subjects (who range from experts on sexual assault, Cosby’s alleged victims, comedians, actors who worked with Cosby, educators and reporters) listen to a bit called “Spanish Fly,” from one of his early albums. Cosby talks about how he wanted to get his hands on the aphrodisiac when he was a teenager to slip into a woman’s drink so he could have sex with her. It’s a strange bit for the time but kind of slid by. In modern context, it sounds not only monstrous, but almost like Cosby was plainly telling everyone who he was.
The documentary also highlights Cosby’s accomplishments, some of which are relatively unknown. Many of the people interviewed in the documentary, including people who had written books or done podcasts on Cosby, didn’t know he insisted on having a Black stuntman on “I Spy,” ending the ludicrous tradition of painting white stuntmen black. His educational television work, including a series on Black history, is highlighted, along with his interest in obtaining post-graduate degrees and giving handsomely to colleges and universities.
Of course, a good deal of time is spent on “The Cosby Show,” the runaway sitcom smash that ran from 1984 through 1992 and vaulted Cosby to superstardom. He was in commercials. He was releasing books. He was still doing standup. He was everywhere, and all of America adored him.
It’s during this period of time that Cosby was at his worst, in prolific fashion. That seems puzzling, at first. Sexual assault is never OK, but one might reason that, if it is something Cosby did in the past, he would straighten up when an entire nation’s eyes are one him, holding him to the standard of their country’s patriarch with the blurred lines between Cosby and his character, Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable (an OB/GYN who saw his patients in his basement office — red flag).
But many point out that Cosby, owing to some form of narcissism or sociopathy, probably didn’t think he was doing anything wrong. If that’s the case, he would naturally be at his worst when he was at the height of his power and influence. It was suggested that some of these alleged assaults were happening in Cosby’s dressing room on the set of the show — and many people knew it. Instead of blowing the whistle, it’s alleged that certain individuals facilitated what was happening, because their own livelihoods relied on Cosby’s success.
Along those lines, one of the sources interviewed stated that he believed everything Cosby did, from getting to know families of women he allegedly abused to promising to launch the show business careers of young women to positioning himself as a philanthropist relied upon by certain institutions, was to establish control so he couldn’t be held accountable. Instead of a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde persona, it was all Mr. Hyde.
We know how the story played out. Cosby was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual assault, then released last year after an appellate judge ruled the prosecution used an inadmissible deposition from the 2004 civil case in which he admitted to drugging and raping women. Cosby was set free, and all of the women who had suffered the slings and arrows for coming forward had the world crash down on them again. That’s why so many sexual assaults are never even reported in the first place.
The central theme to the documentary series is the push and pull between what is known about Cosby now weighted against his cultural significance, and what to make of it all.
Sonalee Rashatwar, a sex therapist interviewed in the documentary, summed it all up best saying, “He is seen as America’s dad, but, like, America has a rape problem.”