Oleg Deripaska recently did something very uncharacteristic. He publicly asked his close associate, Vladimir Putin, to stop the invasion of Ukraine.
Deripaska’s name might not be all that familiar to most, but the oligarch and owner of Rusal, Russia’s largest producer of aluminum, has some regional connections.
Some will recall that, a few years back, then-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and then-Braidy Industries head Craig Bouchard promised a steel mill and thousands of jobs for the Ashland region, a little over an hour west of Charleston on Interstate 64. Bevin spent $15 million in taxpayer money to provide financial incentives for Braidy, but the governor and the company said much more would be needed.
In 2019, Bevin secured $200 million from Deripaska’s company, which had just emerged from beneath the thumb of U.S. sanctions for “worldwide malign activity.” There was no shortage of suspicion and skepticism about having Deripaska as a business partner who would, with his infusion of cash, own 40% of the planned operation.
The development and promise of jobs eventually fell apart. Bouchard was kicked out of the company he founded. Bevin failed to get reelected in 2020. Deripaska continued to live the life of a billionaire Russian oligarch, or at least he did until last month.
Deripaska is one of a number of Russian oligarchs who have felt the squeeze of global economic sanctions after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, where, as each day passes, more and more images of atrocities against civilians are shown around the world. Last month, squatters occupied Deripaska’s swanky mansion in London, demanding that it be used to house Ukrainian refugees. Like many Russian oligarchs, some of his assets have been tied up or seized by the coalition of governments that oppose the war in Ukraine.
In an op-ed in The Washington Post, Dartmouth professor Brooke Harrington said Deripaska and others were willing to speak out against Putin — something that usually comes with substantial risk to their wealth and freedom — partly because they figured it would cost them money, but also, and perhaps even worse, turn them into social pariahs. In a day and age when shame seems to have disappeared, Harrington posits that it’s a prime motivator for Russian billionaires who can no longer wield the power and influence they once had.
Make no mistake, this sudden defiance of Putin has little to do with moral integrity. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has accused Deripaska of everything from money laundering to ordering a hit on a business rival. The accusations against many of his colleagues read much the same, involving layers of corruption and fraud. They are allies of the moment, but their riches and the power and influence they had in governments across the world should’ve never flourished in the first place.
It would be wise to reevaluate how they became so influential. If, as Harrington suggests, pariah status has neutralized them, perhaps that should be permanent.