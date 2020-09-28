Gov. Jim Justice sighed, voiced some folksy phrases of frustration, and dived into the answer again.
Trust him, he said. The one thing about him is that he’ll always tell the truth, he said. He can’t understand where all this skepticism is coming from.
Justice was asked a barrage of questions during his Monday coronavirus briefing about inconsistencies between the color-coded map system the state is using to determine whether schools can operate in-person and can participate in extra-curricular activities — such as high school football — and state COVID-19 case numbers. He was questioned about the stark difference between the state’s map, which has almost all schools back to in-person operations, and the Harvard Global map it was based on, which shows a much more alarming picture of the virus in the Mountain State.
It’s true that Gov. Justice or one of his administrators have explained a lot of these differences many times. The primary reason he’s had to go over it exhaustively is because Justice kept changing the criteria for the color codes (green, yellow, gold — added later — orange and red). It was evident from all of the questions Monday that the repeated tweaking — allowing different metrics, counting some cases individually while counting mass outbreaks at certain places as only one case, etc. — has undermined public confidence in the information coming from his administration and his handling of this crisis. Cases are going up, but threat levels are going down.
It’s confusing.
And the state made it that way. One COVID-19 case should be one COVID-19 case. Having the Department of Health and Human Resources go back and condense outbreaks at nursing homes, jails and universities into one case makes little sense, and ends up creating uncertainty. West Virginians can be viewing the wrong data for schools, depending on which state agency map they’re consulting and when they’re consulting it.
We don’t believe the Justice administration is deliberately trying to mislead people about outbreaks across the state, as one question Monday suggested. But the constant bending of criteria does make room for those types of questions.
Meanwhile, the governor insisted the state is turning a corner and is emerging from the threat. He readily admitted this was not based on any data, but a “feeling.” Then, later, he said residents should be scared — to a healthy degree — and continue to take the threat seriously. The governor’s messaging is all over the place, as is his administration’s official indicator for outbreaks across the state.
When inconsistency is the only thing that’s consistent, especially regarding something as serious as a pandemic, it’s natural for West Virginians to be skeptical. Unfortunately, Justice can’t go back and undo all the chaos he’s sown since the dance of the maps began a month ago. The best thing he can do is try to provide steady, reliable leadership going forward.